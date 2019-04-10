Global Healthcare Analytics Market Largest Geography, Market Players, Market Size, Drivers and Restraints

The Business Research Company

The Healthcare Analytics Market Research Report from The Business Research Company, offers a growth analysis, size, segmentation, geographies and forecast.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global healthcare analytics market is segmented into four regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). RoW comprises regions such as South America, Africa, and the Middle East. The North American market accounted for largest market share of nearly 61% of total market in 2016 and was followed by Europe and RoW regions, which accounted for more than 17% and almost 13% share respectively of the overall healthcare data analytics market in 2016. Asia-Pacific was and will remain the smallest of the healthcare analytics regional markets, though it is growing more rapidly than ROW.

Analytics is the systematic use of data and related insights developed through analytical models such as statistical, cognitive, contextual, predictive, quantitative and other emerging models, to initiate fact-based decision making for planning, measurement, management and learning. These analytics may be predictive, descriptive, or prescriptive. The evolving blend of health informatics and bioinformatics has encouraged research in all healthcare segments including personalized medicine, clinical decision support, population health management and target drug. Businesses and organizations leverage big data in a number of ways, such as to improve the development of the next generation of services and products.

The global healthcare analytics market, was valued around $9 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $3 billion by 2022, growing at an annual growth rate of more than 24% during the forecast period. In the healthcare industry, big data analytics is a fast emerging topic and has the potential to provide useful insights for healthcare organizations. Restraining factors that could hinder the growth of the healthcare analytics market include data breach or security issues, technological and cultural barriers at the data source point, confidentiality issues, and lack of skilled personnel globally. In addition, creating global healthcare analytics’ networks may not be possible due to fragmented international political and economic relations.

Download A Free Sample For The Global Healthcare Analytics Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1839&type=smp

The major players in the global healthcare analytics market are IBM (International Business Machines Corporation), Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (Private Subsidiary), and Cerner Corporation.

Healthcare Analytics Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides healthcare analytics market overviews, analyze and forecast healthcare analytics market size and growth for the whole market, healthcare analytics industry segments and geographies, healthcare data analytics market trends, healthcare data analytics market drivers and big data analytics in healthcare restraints, healthcare analytics industry’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and healthcare analytics industry competitors’ market shares, healthcare analytics market size. The healthcare analytics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on healthcare analytics market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Where To Learn More: Read Healthcare Analytics Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022, from The Business Research Company, for information on the following:

Markets Covered: Healthcare analytics market, by technology (descriptive analytics market, predictive analytics market, prescriptive analytics market); by application (clinical, administrative & operational, financial); type of product (hardware, software, services)

Data Segmentations: Healthcare analytics market global and by country market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries; and by product segments – (by technology (descriptive analytics market, predictive analytics market, prescriptive analytics market); by application (clinical, administrative & operational, financial); type of product (hardware, software, services) market size, historic and forecast size, and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries of segments and sub segments by value, by percentage.

Healthcare Analytics Market Organizations Covered: IBM (International Business Machines Corporation), Oracle Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Truven Health Analytics (Private Subsidiary), Cerner Corporation.

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the world.

Time Series: Five years historic (2014-18) and forecast (2018-22).

Other Information And Analyses: Value chain analysis: global healthcare analytics industry, healthcare analytics market regional and country analysis, healthcare analytics market customer information, porter’s five forces analysis, drivers and restraints, key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes.

Strategies For Participants In The Healthcare Analytics Industry: The report explains over 10 strategies for healthcare analytics sector companies, based on industry trends and company analysis. These include healthcare analytics companies attaining operational efficiency and competitive position by transforming their business strategy, and IBM and Xilinx entering into a strategic collaboration to enable higher performance and energy efficient data center applications through Xilinx FPGA enabled workload acceleration on IBM POWER based systems.

Opportunities For Healthcare Analytics Sector Companies: The report reveals the global healthcare analytics industry will put on most $ sales up to 2022.

Number of Pages: 81

Number of Figures: 20

Number of Tables: 29

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 300 industry reports, covering over 2400 market segments and 56 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to Healthcare Analytics Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/healthcare-analytics-market)

Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/major-orthopedic-joint-replacement-implants-market)

Telehealth Services Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/telehealth-services-market)

Wearable Medical Devices Market, Global Opportunities And Strategies To 2022(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wearable-medical-devices-market)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.