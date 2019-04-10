A Bohemian Like You – Giudi Performing Live At Bata Fashion Weekend

Czech music artist Giudi drops new single and video and announces appearance at Spring fashion shows

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bohemian born alt-pop music artist Giudi will be appearing live at Bata Fashion Weekend 2019 in Prague on April 12-13th. Her new single Tribe will be the feature song for the event and she will be performing throughout the two days of the event.The former Czech/Slovak X-factor finalist has also dropped a video for her new single Tribe, premiered by Red Bull, it was directed by Tomas Blaha and shot on location in the beautiful baroque interiors of Chateau Nebílovy in western Bohemia.In praise of diversity and inclusiveness with the current background of conservatism in her homeland, it features models from the trendsetting New Aliens Agency and dancers from the JAD Academy. Styling by Jakub Ra, and fashion by Imreczeo, hear on Spotify

Giudi - Tribe



