SHI Macrobiotics Announces Next On-Site Residential Advanced Macrobiotic Course

Macrobiotic Event Planned For May 29 - June 2

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHI Macrobiotics , also known as the Strengthening Health Institute, is excited to announce their next On-Site Residential Advanced Macrobiotic Course event this spring. The event will be held at the St. Raphaela Center in Haverford, Pennsylvania from May 29-June 2. Macrobiotic Event DescriptionSHI’s On-Site Advanced Macrobiotic Course gives those who follow a macrobiotic diet and lifestyle the opportunity to receive hands-on training with macrobiotic experts, Denny and Susan Waxman. Come relax, meet fellow students, and enjoy a retreat at St. Raphaela Center while improving macrobiotic practice. The Raphaela Center provides the perfect space for lectures, cooking lessons, and fun group activities.Accommodations$995 for commuters who do not require lodging.$1,395 for one person with single-room lodging.$2,172 for two people with double-room lodging.Activities-Group Lectures/Discussions with Denny Waxman-Cooking Techniques & Classes with Susan Waxman-Do-In Self-Massage-Delicious meals prepared fresh every day-Community Connection-Learn SHI's unique approach to macrobioticsInclusions-All classes and lodging will be held at the House of Hope, which accommodates 25individuals! There are 10 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and plenty of living space forrelaxation and leisure. We encourage all participating in the retreat, to stay at theHouse of Hope as it will create great synergy and connection!-A shuttle is NOT INCLUDED to get to the retreat site.For inquiries, SHI Macrobiotics asks that you contact the event organizer, Teron Meyers, at (215) 238-9212 or email him at info@shimacrobiotics.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.