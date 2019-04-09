Z-Wave Alliance Demonstrates Continued Leadership in Smart Home Security at ISC West 2019

The Z-Wave Pavilion is home to the highly anticipated new Z-Wave 700 platform and smart home security solutions for dealers and integrators

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas, NV – April 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. EST – ISC West 2019, Booth 31051 — The Z-Wave Alliance, a global membership organization dedicated to advancing the popular Z-Wave wireless smart home protocol, will host the Z-Wave Pavilion at ISC West 2019 in Las Vegas, with Alliance members introducing and demonstrating their latest Z-Wave solutions. The Z-Wave Alliance offers security dealers and integrators the opportunity to interact with the latest Z-Wave technology in one central location as well as network with manufacturers that are leading the global smart home and IoT security industry.Silicon Labs, a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, will also demonstrate the innovative Z-Wave 700 platform, boasting advanced capabilities in every aspect of smart home technology to drive greater interoperability, simple plug and play installs, and the highest levels of security. This new Z-Wave module is built on a new ARM-based core and the Silicon Labs Gecko platform that brings a host of new development tools to make time to market faster. Development kits are available online now.Z-Wave Pavilion members include:• Danalock will demonstrate how their Danabridge V3 enables remote operation of their newest smart lock, the Danalock V3 and showcase the Danapad V3 wireless access pad and Universal Module V3.• Everspring will display their new range of Z-Wave sensors with the Z-Wave S2 Security framework.• Leedarson will present their new IoT solutions designed to enhance smart home security, monitoring, lighting and energy, and enable voice activated commands on products that work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT.• Parakeet will showcase their enterprise solutions for MDU owners and managers to enable centralized remote access control of primary property functions like HVAC monitoring, door locks, garage doors, thermostats and more.• SecureNet is presenting their SecureNet platform that simplifies and expands the capabilities of central monitoring stations and alarm dealers to add lifestyle services to their existing alarm transportation offerings.• ShenZhen NEO is one of the earliest professional manufacturers of IP Cameras in China, providing indoor wireless IP cameras, wireless outdoor IP cameras, mini PTZ IP cameras, dome IP cameras and outdoor PTZ IP cameras and more.• Vision is showcasing their Z-Wave compatible U-Bell alarm, Wall Remote, and Wireless Siren and Strobe that receives activation commands from an alarm system.“In our fifth year at ISC West, the Z-Wave Pavilion continues to be a representation of our leadership in the smart home security market and we look forward to showcasing our growing ecosystem of products for security dealers and integrators,” said Mitchell Klein, executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance. “Integrators are an integral part of this industry’s growth -- they talk to consumers on a daily basis and understand the concerns they have around issues like network security and barriers to greater adoption of smart home. ISC West remains an important venue to engage with this audience and spread awareness of the benefits of Z-Wave and its commitment to security across the market.”For more information on the Z-Wave Alliance, please visit the Z-Wave Pavilion in booth 31051 at ISC West or visit http://z-wavealliance.org . Follow the Z-Wave Alliance on Facebook, Twitter and on LinkedIn for the latest updates.About Z-WaveZ-Wave® technology is an open internationally recognized ITU standard (G.9959). It is the leading wireless home control technology in the market today, with over 2600 certified interoperable products worldwide. Represented by the Z-Wave Alliance and supported by more than 700 companies around the world, the standard is a key enabler of smart living solutions for home safety and security, energy, hospitality, office and light commercial applications.Z-Wave® is a registered trademark of Silicon Labs and its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.About the Z-Wave AllianceFormed in January 2005, the Z-Wave Alliance is a consortium of over 700 leading companies in the home technology space dedicated to solidifying Z-Wave as the standard for wireless smart home products. The principal members include: ADT, Alarm.com, ASSA ABLOY, Huawei, Ingersoll Rand Nexia Intelligence, Jasco Products, Leedarson, LG Uplus, Nortek Security & Control, Silicon Labs and SmartThings. Alliance members lead the home controls market, providing leading edge products and systems that deliver increased comfort, convenience, energy conservation, safety and security.



