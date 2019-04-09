Gray's Wednesday, April 24th auction in Cleveland will feature nearly 400 lots of fine art, furniture, decorative arts

French and Indian War period powder horn, dated 1758, engraved “Lemuel Orcut” and the rhyme “Powder with my brother ball: Am hero HK to conquer all”, 13 inches long (est. $8,000-$10,000). Chinese Qianlong period porcelain enamel snuff bottle with four-character Qianlong mark in a double square in blue enamel on the base, decorated in colors over a navy-blue ground (est. $8,000-$10,000). The sale will feature multiple offerings from Edward Dufner (American, 1871-1957), to include this oil on board painting titled Sunlit Portrait, 9 ¼ inches by 7 ¾ inches (est. $2,000-$4,000). This late 18th century American mahogany tall case clock by Simon Willard (Roxbury, Mass.), 94 inches in height, is expected to chime on time for $8,000-$10,000. Regency-style 20th century Chinese lacquered breakfront having a superstructure with a broken arch pediment over four glazed doors, a base set with four paneled doors, 98 inches tall (est. $800-$1,200).

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A unique French and Indian War period powder horn with custom engraving, a lovely 18th century Qianlong period Chinese enameled porcelain snuff bottle and a cast iron replica of an 18th century British field gun mounted on a wood and iron carriage are featured lots in Gray’s Auctioneers next Fine Art, Furniture & Decorative Art Auction scheduled for Wednesday, April 24th, at 11 am Eastern time.In all, 399 lots will come up for bid, online and in Gray’s gallery located at 10717 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland. The merchandise was mostly consigned from estates across Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. The full catalog is up now and pre-bidding is open at GraysAuctioneers.com. Bidding is also available on LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Telephone and absentee bids will be accepted.“This auction features a unique variety of paintings, furniture and decorative lots, together with a wonderful collection of over thirty Persian rugs, runners and carpets,” said Serena Harragin of Gray’s Auctioneers. In-person previews will be held Thursday thru Wednesday, April 18th thru 24th, from 10-5; and on Saturday, April 20th, from noon-4 pm. Previews will be held in Gray’s gallery; all times Eastern.The French and Indian War period powder horn is dated 1758 and has the engraved name “Lemuel Orcut” and the rhyme “Powder with my brother ball: Am hero HK to conquer all”. The 13-inch-long horn features an engrailed edge with a 2 ¼ inch smooth spawl. It is covered in its entirety with stylized floral and leaf forms and has a dark patina and normal wear. It’s expected to command $8,000-$10,000.The 20th century cast iron replica of an 18th century British field gun is mounted on a painted wood and cast-iron carriage and has a barrel length of 41 inches. The carriage and gun together measure 40 inches tall by 93 inches long and has a pre-sale estimate of $1,000-$2,000. It’s followed in the catalog by a diminutive version of same, with a barrel length of 26 ½ inches (est. $800-$1,200). Both are non-functioning and decorative only.The Chinese porcelain enamel snuff bottle shows the four-character Qianlong mark in a double square in blue enamel on the base and should finish at $8,000-$10,000. The bottle is decorated in multi colors over a navy-blue ground. It has five gilt outlined and pink painted bats around a stylized Shou character within a cloudlike medallion on one side and two red dragons flanking a Shou character on the other.A late 18th century American mahogany tall case clock by Simon Willard (Roxbury, Mass.), 94 inches in height, is expected to chime on time for $8,000-$10,000; while a 19th century Scottish mahogany tall case clock by Thomas Shier (Banff), having a case with three finials over the face showing Roman hours and Arabic seconds, set in a straight trunk and standing 89 inches tall, should hit $1,000-$2,000.Original paintings by noted, listed artists will be offered in abundance. An oil on canvas work by George G. Adomeit (American/German, 1879), titled Landscape with House, artist signed lower right and 32 inches by 36 inches, has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000. Also, an unsigned oil on board by an unknown 20th century artist, titled Ship India Bath Captain Patten, 1878, should realize $1,500-$2,500.The American artist John Joseph Enneking (1841-1916) will make more than one appearance in the auction, first with an oil on canvas titled Blossoming Trees (1898), signed and dated lower right and measuring 18 inches by 24 inches; then with an oil on board titled Spring Haze, signed lower right and measuring 10 inches by 14 inches. Both paintings carry identical pre-sale estimates of $1,000-$2,000.The sale will also feature multiple offerings from Edward Dufner (American, 1871-1957). An oil on board painting titled Sunlit Portrait, 9 ¼ inches by 7 ¾ inches, is expected to rise to $2,000-$4,000; as is Dufner’s oil on board titled Mending by the Light, signed lower right and 9 ½ inches by 7 ½ inches.The furniture category boasts a 20th century Regency-style Chinese lacquered breakfront made in two parts, the superstructure with a broken arch pediment over four glazed doors and the base set with four paneled doors, 98 inches tall by 78 inches wide (est. $800-$1,200); and a 19th or 20th century American walnut and glass door Hoosier cabinet measuring 68 ½ inches tall, 44 ½ inches wide (est. $200-$400).The selection of over thirty Persian rugs, runners and carpets includes a Northwest Persian wool rug made in the 20th century and having a hexagonal center medallion on a navy field, 13 feet 6 inches by 10 feet 8 inches (est. $800-$1,200); and a Persian silk and wool rug, also 20th century, having a floral center medallion on an allover floral decorated field, 5 feet 3 inches by 3 feet 5 inches (est. $100-$200).Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is Northern Ohio’s leading licensed auctioneers and appraisers of fine art, jewelry, antiques, decorative arts, rare books, and antique rugs. Gray's Auctioneers & Appraisers is Northern Ohio's leading licensed auctioneers and appraisers of fine art, jewelry, antiques, decorative arts, rare books, and antique rugs. A boutique auction house with three decades of experience in the art business, the experts at Gray's now offer traditional real estate services.The specialists at Gray's have worked with museums, educational institutions, corporations and private collectors to achieve the maximum value of their collections at auction. Gray's auctioneers are licensed, insured and bonded in favor of the State of Ohio.



