Introducing Morgan Lappin – The Master of Contemporary Collage Art

Fine Art Shippers is pleased to introduce the talented Brooklyn-based artist Morgan Lappin, who has joined our team as an independent client manager.

NEW YORK, NY, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers is pleased to introduce the talented Brooklyn-based artist Morgan Lappin, who has joined our team as an independent client manager. Morgan is largely known for his amazing collages that push the boundaries of contemporary collage art, but he is also an experienced art handler with years of expertise in the field. At Fine Art Shippers, we are happy that this creative person now works with our New York team, helping provide local artists and designers with the best fine art shipping and handling services they deserve!

Fine Art Shippers is a NYC-based art logistics provider with representative offices and partners all over the United States, in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Our dedicated team of professional art handlers has the pleasure of serving many prominent artists, passionate collectors, international galleries and auction houses, important public institutions, and individuals wishing their priceless collections of art to be transported with the utmost care and respect. We are incredibly proud that Morgan Lappin is now part of our team, and we believe that he will make our art logistics services more beneficial for the art community in New York.

Morgan Jesse Lappin is a visual artist, musician, image-maker, and entertainer who lives and works in Brooklyn, NYC. Morgan's specialization is art collages made with the use of various materials from the 1980s, such as cigarette boxes, records, and audio cassettes. His works that range from fictional album covers to seven-foot-long cartoon metropolises represent a balanced combination of comedy and chaos, with many elements of vintage horror, music, and science fiction. Lappin’s intricate collages have been exhibited at One Art Space, Jefferson Market Library, Greenpoint Gallery, Undercurrent Projects, Armature Gallery, and many other galleries and art spaces in New York and beyond. Plus, his designs are used by fashionable clothing brands, such as The Very Warm.

It is also worth noting that in 2018, Morgan Lappin was chosen to speak at Kolaj Fest New Orleans, a multi-day international collage summit and festival hosted by Kolaj Magazine. Besides, he is the founder of the Brooklyn Collage Collective that is aimed at bringing more attention to contemporary collage art and building a strong community of talented collage artists from around the world.

In addition to all his talents and accomplishments, Morgan Lappin has years of experience working in the fine art moving field. He is proficient in art packing, long-distance transportation of valuables via freight and art-specific carriers, art storage, residential and commercial art installations, collection management, and more. At Fine Art Shippers, we are happy that Morgan has joined forces with our team in NYC and now works with us as an independent client manager. His artistic vision and innovative approach are sure to bring a new edge to our art logistics company!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.