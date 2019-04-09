Popfizz Launches New Online Computer Science Courses for High School and Middle Schools Teachers and Students

SAN JOSE, CA, US, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Jose, CA April 9, 2019 – Popfizz Computer Science (https://popfizz.io), a comprehensive platform that provides Computer Science courses for middle and high school teachers and students, announced the launch of two brand new courses – Introduction to Computer Science with Raspberry Pi and Introduction to Computer Science with Python.

The new intro courses are part of the larger computer science education pathway and are designed to introduce basic computer science concepts by having learners solve code challenges and create programs. The courses lead into AP Computer Science courses for the more advanced concepts.

Intro to CS with Raspberry Pi and Python consists of 15 lessons which can be covered in a semester. The course is designed to get students excited about computer science by letting students experiment with code and physical computing. The course begins with basic coding exercises and mini projects. Then students use their knowledge of Python programming to control the physical world using Raspberry Pi circuit board. The hardware kit will soon be made available for purchase.

Intro to CS with Python consists of 12 lessons. The course begins with Turtle programming which lets students create artwork using logical thinking. Then eases into the basics of Python programming. Every lesson includes mini projects to let students experiment with code and create programs that reflect their interest.

Both courses come in two versions – individual and classroom. The classroom version comes with teacher resources and assessment tools.

“Students find learning fun, meaningful and engaging when project-based learning is done right. Popfizz has been created to support this experience” said Jane Lee, the CEO and Co-founder of Popfizz.

Nicholas Provenzano, a Makerspace director, technology coordinator at the University Liggett School at Grosse Point Michigan, also an ISTE award winning teacher has led the design and development of the courses. Nicholas described his underlying thoughts in creating the course.

“By the end of the course, the students may feel like a python master of Raspberry Pi, which is a great feeling to have because it opens up a world of possibilities for projects down the line.”

“When a kid can feel successful in a classroom setting, whether it is with computer science, Raspberry Pi or anything else, that’s a win for a teacher.” he added.

Popfizz Computer Science is a one stop solution for teaching and learning computer science at Middle and High Schools. Popfizz CS provides automated code grading system, real time progress tracker and ready-made assignments, labs, and exams so that anyone can start teaching computer science. Based in San Mateo, CA Popfizz CS has over 1,000 subscribers currently and works with 8 pilot schools. To learn more about Popfizz CS, please visit https://popfizz.io.



