Consumer Digital Identity Trend Report 2019

LoginRadius publishes the consumer digital identity trends of 2019 based on an aggregated analysis of 1.17 billion users worldwide

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoginRadius Inc., the leader in customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, revealed the results of an in-depth analysis of the digital identity trends on its platform, which supports over a billion users worldwide. The analysis shows that while email registration reigns dominant as the most common authentication method, phone login is making an impact with the highest user return rate.“The advent of mobile and high-speed internet has given people access to all kinds of services and, as a result, their digital experience expectations have gone up," said Rakesh Soni, CEO and Cofounder of LoginRadius. “Consumers have strong preferences about how they want to interact with brands and receive services online. If a brand does not meet the consumer’s expectations, they are gone.”One of the keystones that can make or break your customer impressions is the onboarding experience, such as the registration and authentication experience. As such, it is important to note that the LoginRadius Digital Identity Trends Report found age to be a major differentiating factor in user preference when it comes to the customer onboarding experience.- Executive Summary -To achieve and maintain a competitive advantage, companies need to understand their consumer behaviour, including which authentication methods they prefer, whether they like multi-factor authentication via email or SMS, and performance benchmarks they expect for registration and login pages.This report is the result of an aggregate analysis of data from the LoginRadius Identity Platform, which serves 1.17 billion users globally. The research also showcases the performance benchmarks achieved by LoginRadius in 2018, including 100% uptime and more than 150,000 logins per second. Below is a snapshot of the key findings identified from the analysis:- Table of Contents -1. Executive Summary2. Methodology3. Key Terminology Used4. Digital Identity Trends Observed on the LoginRadius Identity Platforma. Standard Login Trendsb. Registration Formsc. Forgotten Passwordd. Username vs. Email ID5. Passwordless Login Trendsa. Passwordless Login6. Multi-Factor Authentication Trendsa. SMS vs. Mobile Appb. Multi-Factor Authentication Adoption7. Return Rate Comparison8. Login Preferencesa. Login Preference by End Usersb. Social Login Preference by End Usersc. Login Preference by Businessesd. Performance Benchmarks9. Conclusion- Who Is It For, and How to Get Access to the Report -The full Digital Identity Trends Report is a must-read for CIOs, CTOs, CMOs, and product managers of any B2C company that interacts with customers online. The report is made available through the LoginRadius corporate website - About LoginRadius -LoginRadius is a leading provider of cloud-based customer identity and access management solutions for mid-sized to large companies. The company has been named as an industry leader in the CIAM space by Gartner, Forrester, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly.The LoginRadius Identity Platform helps companies deliver a connected customer experience, create an integrated marketing ecosystem, and centralize customer data to define a unified profile and better manage their customer identities. Some of the key products include customer registration services, social login, profile management, integration with third party marketing applications, user management, customer insights, and more.The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in Toronto, USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and India.For more information, please visit www.loginradius.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.