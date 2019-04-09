Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital Names New Administrator

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon McBride has been named the new administrator of Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital.McBride replaces Kyle Hansen, who was recently named administrator of Intermountain Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.“I am thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to be the administrator at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital. I look forward to continuing to provide excellent care to our patients throughout the community,” said McBride, who has most recently served as Intermountain’s surgical operations officer. “As a Cache Valley native, I’m excited to help deliver excellent healthcare services to the community I know and love.”McBride has built an accomplished career at Intermountain Healthcare since joining the nationally-recognized health system in 2008, including leading a system-wide strategy for surgical robotics in partnership with the surgical services clinical program.McBride also helped Intermountain’s Supply Chain Organization to create more than $9.7 million in contract savings within surgical services by focusing on increasing efficiency across the health system, particularly in operating rooms through improving on-time starts.“Brandon is an accomplished and experienced leader,” said Joe Mott, associate chief operating officer of Intermountain’s Specialty-Based Care Group. “Brandon has an extensive background in working with physicians, community leaders, board members, and caregivers to expand and promote Intermountain’s services.”Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital is a Level 3 trauma center and serves residents of northern Utah, southeastern Idaho, and western Wyoming. The hospital recently opened a substance use disorder clinic and will open a new cancer center this month.Brandon has an extensive background in working with physicians, community leaders, board members, and caregivers to expand and promote Intermountain’s services. He lives in Cache Valley with his family and is very involved with local community groups and events.Prior to joining Intermountain, McBride served as the Divisional Administrator for the Department of Surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He completed his bachelor’s degree at Utah State University and earned both an MBA and an MHA from the University of Minnesota.Intermountain Healthcare is a Utah-based not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 160 clinics, a Medical Group with some 2,300 employed physicians and advanced care practitioners, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare through evidence-based best practices, high quality, and sustainable costs. For more information about Intermountain, visit intermountainhealthcare.org



