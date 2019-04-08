Innovative Music Production Group Freely Distributes Discography For Educational Use

WHHB has freely released their entire discography of instrumental compositions for educational and non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHHB ( World Hip Hop Beats ), an innovative music production organization has recently modified their distribution platform to allow for the free use of their entire discography of instrumental compositions for educational and non-commercial use under a Creative Commons license. The modification in distribution allows for teachers and students around the world to freely incorporate WHHB's compositions into their curriculum and projects alike.WHHB's producers have over 20 combined years of experience in the music industry,and their selected discography contains a wide variety of instrumentals from many genres and styles. The decision to freely distribute their compositions was an innovative choice driven by an organizational mission to provide educational access to instrumental music to a world wide audience."Modern distribution licenses, such as Creative Commons, have enabled us to freely distribute a selected discography of instrumental compositions for educational use to teachers and students around the world" said Scotty B, WHHB's lead producer."Typically, modern music production exists within a capitalistic industry driven by profits, and this model penalizes those involved with education, such as teachers and students, due to a costs associated with licenses required to use musical compositions in an educational setting. Our innovative model breaks this paradigm and allows for the free use of our compositions within an educational environment. Our model is not optimized for maximum profit, but the goal of providing a tangible and beneficial resource to societies worldwide has been achieved."WHHB offers around 40 instrumentals on their website, and although the works are freely available for download, patrons who wish to support the group can purchase any of their compositions from platforms such as iTunes and Amazon Music.

World Hip Hop Beats - Imagination



