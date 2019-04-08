Are They Hooping - #1 App for Pickup Basketball

ATH is getting rapid downloads for its unique feature that lets users find pickup basketball games near them and see players, open gyms and courts on their map.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Are They Hooping, the #1 Pickup Basketball app makes it easy for users to find nearby pickup basketball games and playersAre They Hooping (ATH) is getting rapid downloads for its amazing feature that allows users to find pickup basketball games near them and see other players and open gyms and basketball courts on the ATH map. The app is currently available on the iOS App Store and enables users to see where users are playing and saves the inconvenience of showing up to a court where no one is there. Basketball players no longer have to worry about not getting picked up. This is an exciting app for basketball lovers and it’s receiving great reviews on the App Store!One Are They Hooping user says in their review, “This app is so amazing!! I only use the ‘Are They Hooping App’ to find all pickup basketball games! Now we can add open gyms to the app, how can this app get any better”. The app also features a customizable profile, live NBA updates, a news feed and more. With this app, users can compete and create teams, start their own basketball leagues, and stay super fit with a partner by their side.Some of the major features of Are They Hooping include:• A dedicated app to find pickup basketball games nearby• Private messaging feature to connect with users and build a network• Keep up with LIVE NBA scores and updates• Add or search through nearby open gyms and basketball courts by city• Recruitment page for basketball coaches and players• See how far the closest hoopers are, in miles, on the map• Complete social network to meet people with a similar passion for basketball• A store where you can purchase awesome basketball gear and apparelEvery player in the app will start with a “Beginner” rating, and as they play pickup and expand their reach, other players can vote on their hooper skills. Users can strive to reach the highest skill level of “Verified” and receive benefits along the way. The rating system makes it easier for to pickup skilled players or to boost your own rating for everyone to see.Are They Hooping, the #1 Pickup Basketball app is available for free on the iOS App Store.Contact DetailsCompany: The Collective Minds Inc. Email: info@collectivemindsincorporated.com Website: www.collectivemindsincorporated.com Country: United States of America



