Edwards Lowell Becomes New Event Space First Event Marilyn Monroe Her Life in Pictures

We are excited for this new venture and continue the E-L brand that Grace Lowell started and built over many years. We are sensitive to the current environment and want to change with the times." — Paul Matsamuto , President & Jeffrey Lehman

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, USA, April 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDWARDS-LOWELL BEVERLY HILLS , WHO FOR MORE THAN 80 YRS HAS SERVED THE BEVERLY HILLS COMMUNITY AND THE MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY, BECOMES A PREIMERE EVENT SPACE AND ART GALLERY.

Beverly Hills Ca - EDWARDS-LOWELL will now be known as THE EDWARDS-LOWELL GALLERY (E-L GALLERY), still located at the same address 8712 Wilshire Blvd. in the EDWARDS-LOWELL BUILDING in Beverly Hills, Ca.

Edwards-Lowell for years has been used as a location for charity events, receptions, art showings, etc, now its official, THE EDWARDS-LOWELL GALLERY will now officially be available to have events, receptions, art showings, charity events, for up to 250 people. It is a prestige location and an amazing place for your next intimate reception or party.

Two events are already slated:

MARILYN MONORE : HER LIFE IN PHOTOS EXHIBIT & SALE

JUNE 1 through the 30th, 2019

ANDREW WEISS, THE OWNER OF THE LARGEST MARILYN MONORE COLLECTION IN THE WORLD WILL HOLD A VERY SPECIAL PHOTO EXHIBIT AND SALE.

On what would have been Marilyn’s 93rd birthday there will be a unique opportunity to view and purchase rare and hand signed photos of Marilyn Monroe from the photographers who shot these now iconic photos.

July, 2019 the EDWARDS-LOWELL GALLERY will be used for a very hot street art exhibit by one of the top premier street artists today.

The EDWARD-LOWELL GALLERY will continue to offer cold fur storage, fur cleaning and e-purposing furs into new items. The E-L Gallery will also feature the largest VINTAGE FUR COLLECTION and movie and sports memorabilia.

Paul Matsumoto and Jeffrey Lehman of EDWARDS-LOWELL GALLERY said “We are excited to start this new venture and to continue the E-L brand that Grace Lowell started and built over many years. We are VERY sensitive to the current environment and want to change with the times.”

Those interested in booking the EDWARDS-LOWELL GALLERY for your event please contact Jeffrey Lehman at 310-360-0466



