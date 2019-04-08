Nowruz at the State Department

AMCD members join the Nowruz celebration at the State Department Special Representative on Iran, Brian Hook and AMCD Vice Chair, Hossein Khorram The Nowruz Haft Sin table

AMCD celebrates Persian New Year with State Department officials.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy participated in the successful State Department Nowruz event on April 3rd in Washington DC. Michelle Giuda, the Acting under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs, Brian Hook, the Special Representative on Iran, and Andrew Peek, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Iraq and Iran invited national Iranian- American community leaders for Nowruz (Persian New Year) celebrations at the State Department.

AMCD Vice Chairman Hossein Khorram (Washington State) was accompanied by AMCD members, Ali Kimiai (Washington State), Farzad Farahani (California), Aria Salehi (Texas) and many other Pro-Trump Iranian American supporters at this memorable event.

Remarks presented by Mr. Hook and Mr. Peek once again outlined the Islamic Republic of Iran’s utter disregard for her international obligations such as not observing the fundamental rights of the Iranian people nor those of her regional neighbors, Iran’s lack of commitment to nuclear nonproliferation, and holding Western citizens hostage on fabricated charges, not to mention the Iranian militias and IRG wreaking havoc in Lebanon, throughout Syria, and in Iraq.

The Iranian- American community welcomes the Administration ending the appeasement policies of the past and holding the Islamic Republic of Iran accountable to the fullest extent possible, including Secretary Pompeo's designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

AMCD is thankful the State Department allowed many of President Trump’s Iranian American supporters to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime event. Certainly, holding the Nowruz event and inviting Iranian-Americans strengthened the bond between the Administration and all ethnic Iranians.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.