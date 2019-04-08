For the People Talk Show Host Judge Herb Dodell Welcomes Adult Star Ginger Banks Tonight at 7pm EST/4pm PST

Judge Herb Dodell Welcomes Ginger Banks on For the People Tonight at 7pm EST Adult Star and Activist Ginger Banks Speaks on Sex Worker Rights

To Discuss FOSTA/SESTA and Daily Beast Article, Porn Stars Find 2020 Democratic Candidates ‘Extremely Depressing’

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- California broadcaster and author Judge Herb Dodell will welcome adult entertainer/sex worker activist Ginger Banks, on his popular talk show, For the People , to discuss the Daily Beast article the honorable judge was featured in, Porn Stars Find 2020 Democratic Candidates ‘Extremely Depressing’ tonight at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com Judge Herb Dodell who recently penned an autobiographical book on how the law works in laymen’s terms, From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way, has had the award-winning cam star and porn actress on the show back in January to discuss the legalization of sex work, and looks forward to going deeper into the SESTA/FOSTA debate.“The three keys are that the statute is overbroad, and that it may violate the First Amendment and Equal Protection per the Constitution. This legislation violates the First Amendment in that it restrains speech and makes it criminal. It is akin to censorship,” says Judge Dodell. “I equate that with restraining orders because the reason we grant or not grant restraining orders, the government has to have a “Compelling Interest,” those are the magic words. I’m not sure the government has a compelling interest in the communications that may be taking place from these service providers or platforms. It certainly means they are saying this is not the right thing to do and who are they to say that, what is the compelling interest?”Ginger Banks, who has spoken to The Daily Beast on several occasions on sex work topics and who produced and released an open video letter to Senator Bernie Sanders about signing the FOSTA/SESTA bill is also looking forward to guesting on For the People.“I respect that a gentleman like Judge Dodell, who encourages an open discussion on human rights and freedoms of speech and expression,” says Ginger. “I look forward to returning to For the People and going farther with the topic, and hopefully opening minds and hearts about these fundamental issues.”“Ginger presents an interesting perspective and the problem is there a stigmatization that takes place when people talk about the adult industry, those people are diminished by others because of the business they are in, to me this is censorship,” says Judge Dodell. “You can’t advertise, you can’t say, you can’t report the language, is very broad, anything considered prurient, and that is censorship. I don’t want this country going towards censorship because that would be an Orwellian, 1984 world. There are a lot of issues here and that’s why I invited Ginger back.”You may read what Judge Herb Dodell had to say to reporter Aurora Banks of The Daily Beast here https://www.thedailybeast.com/porn-stars-find-2020-democratic-candidates-extremely-depressing To purchase a copy of From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way here https://www.amazon.com/Trench-Bench-Navigating-Finding-Spiritual/dp/1945949171 You may follow Judge Herb Dodell on www.judgeherbdodell.us , on Twitter on www.Twitter.com/JudgeHerbDodell and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JudgeHerb About Judge Herb Dodell:For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”About For the People:The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.



