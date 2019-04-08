WIN A TRIP TO ROCKSTART ACCELERATOR IN AMSTERDAM AT EMERGE CHALLENGE

Rockstart Accelerator became our special Prize Partner of EMERGE CHALLENGE: up to 2 teams will get a fully-paid trip to Selection Days in Amsterdam,Netherlands.

MINSK, BELARUS, BELARUS, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are happy to announce that Rockstart Accelerator became our special Prize Partner of EMERGE CHALLENGE : up to 2 teams will get a fully-paid trip to Selection Days in Amsterdam, Netherlands. That is why we decided to extend EMERGE CHALLENGE application deadline till 16 April Rockstart Accelerator is preferably looking for startups in the following domains: AgriFood, Digital Health, Smart Energy and Emerging technologies. So do not lose your chance and apply now Selection Days is the final step in the Selection process (there are 3 steps before that) for an Acceleration Program at Rockstart, where only 25 startups out of 500+ applications from the whole world get a chance to be invited.At Selection Days, the winner(s) of this Prize will pitch their company in front of the Rockstart Investment Committee and meet a part of their network. Together with a group of investors & mentors (experienced entrepreneurs and industry specialists), legal team, HR and technical experts, the Rockstart team will do the due diligence of the participating projects to get a clear image of the team, product, and market. 10 startups will be selected to join an acceleration program either in the Netherlands or Denmark (depending on the startup's domain).



