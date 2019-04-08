Leading On-campus Renters Insurance Program Now Available for Off-campus & Private Student Housing.

GradGuard - College Life Protected National Multi-Family Housing Insurance Survey reports that 84% of housing managers require renters insurance. Chart that demonstrates that Clery Act reports an average of 2,000 fires annually in student housing

Student Housing Operators looking to protect their property and increase profitability are smart to consider GradGuard’s off-campus renters insurance program.

College students cannot often pay for the damages they cause or afford to replace their property that is stolen or damaged. As a result, they need renters insurance both on and off-campus.” — Bob Soza, President of College Parents of America

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GradGuard ™, the leading provider of property and casualty insurance to more than 300 colleges and universities, announced today at the eleventh annual Interface Student Housing conference, that its college renters insurance program designed specifically for the needs of college students is now available to the off-campus and private housing industry through GradGuard.com/off-campus.According to John Fees, co-founder of GradGuard “more colleges and universities trust GradGuard to protect their students and institutions through our specially designed college renters insurance program than any other company. Today’s announcement extends our college insurance programs beyond housing provided by colleges and universities to also become a valuable feature and amenity for off-campus and private student housing companies.”Living away from home, whether on or off-campus, has its fair share of risk. Data from the FBI Uniform Crime Reports indicate that for 2015, there were 69,502 property crimes occurred on 684 campuses who provided their information. In addition, Clery Act safety reports by colleges show that for the past decade on average there were more than 2,000 fires reported within on-campus student housing. As a result, it is not surprising that the majority of state insurance commissioners recommend college students consider protection afforded by renters insurance.According to Bob Soza, President of College Parents of America , "students cannot often pay for the damages they cause or afford to replace their property that is stolen or damaged. As a result, we agree with state insurance commissioners and recommend to families to encourage their students to consider student housing properties that include renters insurance or provide a convenient opportunity for students to purchase renters insurance. For about $12/month, students can secure protection against financial losses making renters insurance a must-have amenity for college students living independently for the first time."“GradGuard’s on and off-campus renters insurance program contains a unique endorsement that makes the coverage relevant to the risks of college life that both young adults and property owners are exposed to” continued Fees. “At no cost to housing companies, we are pleased that off-campus housing operators can now also provide their residents with access to the expanded coverage and features that leading higher education institutions provide to their on-campus students.”About: GradGuard™, is an authority in protecting the investment in higher education. By protecting students and their families from risks from college life, GradGuard helps reduce the cost of college and promote greater student success. GradGuard’s modern tuition and renters insurance programs are valuable student benefits available through a network of more than 300 colleges and universities. Since 2009, GradGuard’s insurance programs have protected more than 650,000 students and families. For more insights on #collegelife follow @GradGuard



