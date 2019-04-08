Dash of Flair Releases Highly Anticipated ‘Vibe Higher Collection’

Custom professional quality vinyl decals inspired by yoga, crystals, and meditation elements so that you can personalize your reusable cups.

GUNTER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kathryn Hampton from Dash of Flair is releasing the highly anticipated Vibe Higher Collection and each product will be individually made by the designer herself. The Vibe Higher Collection will be released on April 29, 2019.

In an effort to encourage consumers to be eco-conscious, Dash of Flair provides a trendy and affordable vinyl product to personalize reusable cups and drink ware.

Thus, for the first time, Kathryn Hampton has created an entire product line dedicated to her favorite and most popular vinyl decals. The new Vibe Higher Collection is scheduled to go live on April 29, 2019.

The collection will be exclusively sold on the website DashofFlair.com where the limited products are expected to sell out by the end of the season.

Several products come in glitter and holographic options to capitalize on today’s trends.

Dash of Flair vinyl decals are made from customizable designs which means fashion forward women will be able to express their individuality through each purchase.

The Vibe Higher Collection also includes larger size options to allow for customization of additional surfaces such as tablets, laptop cases, and car windows.

Each individual vinyl decal has its own name. A few examples are:

• $7.99 Don’t Hate Meditate

• $7.99 Crystal Zen AF

• $6.99 Good Vibes Only

The Vibe Higher Collection ranges in price from $5.95 to $14.95.

Kathryn Hampton is excited to welcome her fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.

CONTACT INFO

For more information about the Vibe Higher Collection or for an interview with Kathryn Hampton, please write to info@dashofflair.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.



About Dash of Flair

Kathryn Hampton started designing custom vinyl decals after she noticed a problem. The reusable cup market was not trendy or personalized. After many months of creating vinyl decals, Kathryn’s products started gaining notoriety amongst the decal industry and have been sold worldwide.

www.DashofFlair.com



