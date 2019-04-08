Appointment of New CFO

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, April 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sakthi Global Holdings Ltd (Formal Token Communities Ltd) “TKCM”, appoint new CFO (Mr. Dheeraj Jain):

The Company is pleased to announce to appoint Mr. Dheeraj Jain as new CFO and Board of Director. This will allow Sakthi Global Holdings as a diversification at Board of Director level.

Mr. Jain was Managing Director of Redcliffe Capital focused in Leverage buyouts, M&A and Prop Investments. He is also an active early stage investor and holds a robust portfolio of 35+ businesses mostly in India, Singapore and USA. Prior to this, he worked at Nokia in various roles including CIO office, Markets Strategy and Global Finance for almost a decade. Before Nokia, he was a management consultant at Zensar Technologies (Fujitsu services JV) for British Gas, UBS, Cisco, etc. He is a guest lecturer at City University, London. Dheeraj holds a computer science degree from Delhi University, as well as an Executive MBA from Cass Business School, London. He is British Citizen and shuttles between London and Delhi. He has been widely covered as the most prolific Indian investor of 2016 by leading national dailies.

About Sakthi Global Holdings Ltd.:

Sakthi Global Holdings Ltd., is a majority holding company of Sakthi Automotive Group is a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures systems and technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in London, Sakthi Automotive Group has over 5,000 employees operating at 6 manufacturing facilities in 5 countries including, USA, China, Germany, Portugal and India to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. Sakthi Automotive Group is global leading manufacturer of Safety Chassis and Powertrain Components into Aluminium and Iron supplying to all major OEM’s including General Motors, Ford Motors, Volkswagen, Daimler, PSA, Volvo, Toyota, Renault-Nissan, BMW, Volvo and many others.

Sakthi Automotive Group global revenue is projected at approximately $500 Million USD and average growth is over 20% YoY., based on current booked business Sakthi Automotive Group will achieve over $1 Billion USD revenue by 2023.



Safe Harbour

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Token Communities Limited., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "May," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Token Communities Limited’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in filings and disclosure statements with the OTC Markets.

Visit: www.abtautoinvestments.com and www.sakthigroup.com

Public Relations and Shareholder Information

Lalit Verma, CEO, Tel 248-292-9328

E mail kumar@sakthiauto.com, Chief Executive Officer



