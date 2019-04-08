Sword GRC announces Policy Management Workshop led by Michael Rasmussen, renowned GRC pundit

‘Father of GRC’ leads workshop on ‘Effective, Efficient & Agile Policy Management’

The workshop will be highly interactive & provide a learning environment that will enable delegates to fully understand & embrace Policy Management processes & architectures within their organization” — Keith Ricketts, VP Global Marketing, Sword GRC

MAIDENHEAD, BERKSHIRE, UK, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a supplier of specialist risk, compliance and governance solutions, has announced that it will be hosting a Policy Management by Design Workshop on Thursday 13th June 2019 at The Dorchester Hotel, London. The event is entitled; ‘A Workshop for an Effective, Efficient & Agile Policy Management Program’ and aims to provide a blueprint for effective policy management in dynamic, regulatory and risk business environments. Leading the workshop will be Michael Rasmussen, GRC Pundit at GRC 20/20 Research and an internationally recognized expert on governance, risk management and compliance. As the “Father of GRC”, Rasmussen was the first to define and model the GRC market in 2002 while at Forrester Research, Inc. and has over 25 years’ experience in the field.The workshop will comprise lectures and interactive sessions on risk, compliance and policy management responsibilities. Attendees will learn approaches on how to:o Define a process lifecycle for managing policieso Establish policy ownership and accountabilityo Provide policy consistency in style and languageo Communicate and track policies across extended business relationshipso Deliver effective trainingo Monitor metrics to establish effectivenesso Map policies to objectives, risks, controls, issues, and other GRC areasKeith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “The continual growth of regulatory requirements within complex business operations, along with global expansion, demand a well thought-out and implemented approach to policy management. The workshop will be highly interactive and provide a learning environment that will enable delegates to fully understand and embrace Policy Management processes and architectures within their organization.“We are delighted to have Michael Rasmussen’s expertise on the topics of Policy Management strategy and process. His knowledge and experience of technology architectures and solutions will be invaluable to attendees during the workshop and when they come to apply their learning on critical processes across their organization.”Michael Rasmussen of GR20/20 Research said; “Policy Management is an integral component of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC). Policies are critical to all components of GRC as they enable an organization to reliably achieve objectives, while addressing uncertainty, and act with integrity. Policy management provides a process to foster collaboration between functions, enabling the sharing of information to aid the organization in achieving objectives - and technology plays a critical role. This workshop is an ideal opportunity for attendees to explore how using technology can improve policy management processes and make them more efficient, effective and agile, which ultimately supports corporate GRC initiatives.”For more information and to register for the Sword GRC Policy Management by Design Workshop please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/policy-management-by-design-2-2/ NOTES TO EDITORSAbout Sword GRCSword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident ManagementSword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.For more information please visit: www.sword-grc.com Editors ContactsKeith RickettsVice President of MarketingSword Active Risk+44 (0) 1628 582500Keith.Ricketts@sword-activerisk.comAndreina West/Mary PhillipsPR Artistry+44 (0) 1491 845553andreina@pra-ltd.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.