Sword GRC announces Policy Management Workshop led by Michael Rasmussen, renowned GRC pundit
‘Father of GRC’ leads workshop on ‘Effective, Efficient & Agile Policy Management’
The workshop will comprise lectures and interactive sessions on risk, compliance and policy management responsibilities. Attendees will learn approaches on how to:
o Define a process lifecycle for managing policies
o Establish policy ownership and accountability
o Provide policy consistency in style and language
o Communicate and track policies across extended business relationships
o Deliver effective training
o Monitor metrics to establish effectiveness
o Map policies to objectives, risks, controls, issues, and other GRC areas
Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “The continual growth of regulatory requirements within complex business operations, along with global expansion, demand a well thought-out and implemented approach to policy management. The workshop will be highly interactive and provide a learning environment that will enable delegates to fully understand and embrace Policy Management processes and architectures within their organization.
“We are delighted to have Michael Rasmussen’s expertise on the topics of Policy Management strategy and process. His knowledge and experience of technology architectures and solutions will be invaluable to attendees during the workshop and when they come to apply their learning on critical processes across their organization.”
Michael Rasmussen of GR20/20 Research said; “Policy Management is an integral component of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC). Policies are critical to all components of GRC as they enable an organization to reliably achieve objectives, while addressing uncertainty, and act with integrity. Policy management provides a process to foster collaboration between functions, enabling the sharing of information to aid the organization in achieving objectives - and technology plays a critical role. This workshop is an ideal opportunity for attendees to explore how using technology can improve policy management processes and make them more efficient, effective and agile, which ultimately supports corporate GRC initiatives.”
For more information and to register for the Sword GRC Policy Management by Design Workshop please visit: https://www.sword-grc.com/policy-management-by-design-2-2/
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Sword GRC
Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.
With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident Management
Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.
For more information please visit: www.sword-grc.com
