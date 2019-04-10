Fun Reward Launches The Ultimate Irish American Women March Party in Dublin

On March 8th Celebrate Women's Day and On March 14th Enjoy St. Patrick's Party Join to Help Kids & Enjoy Fun Trips www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund camp; and is rewarding participation with meaningful trips to Celebrate International Women's Day in Dublin

Join Us to Celebrate Equality, Freedom, Women March in Dublin and Party for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a staffing agency on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with fun meaningful trips to Experience International Women's Day March in Dublin According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “Did you know 2020 is 100th Anniversary of Women's Right to Vote? Join us to Party for Good; celebrate equality , and meet like-minded friends in Ireland. We're rewarding just 5 ultimate party trips."How to Earn Trip to 2020 Women March Party Reward reserved for Southern California Irish American moms and grandmas too.1. Introduce a family member, friend, neighbor, or boss who is an executive decision maker at a company (CEO, COO, CFO, CIO, or VP of HR); who is hiring professional staff.2. Recruiting for Good finds the company a new employee, and earns a finder's fee that is shared to fund a summer camp scholarship; and reward a 10 day trip to party in Dublin for Good.3. Mom can share the trip with a daughter, grandma, or BFF. Travel includes 2 round-trip flights, $1,000 Airbnb gift card, and surprise lucky charm rewards.Participate by July 1, 2019 email Carlos(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to reserve spot today.Carlos Cymerman adds, “Travel to Ireland and stay for 10 days; see the beauty, meet the people, and experience St. Patrick's Party in Dublin Too...this is one trip that will change you life for good."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com Recruiting for Good is sponsoring 'We Party for Good' an exclusive service rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Culture, Music, and Sports. Join us to enjoy life, have fun, and see the world. www.WePartyforGood.com



