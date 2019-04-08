Touchstream’s new tool for video stream monitoring, Incident Playback, gives clients their edge in QoS

StreamE2E Incident Playback interface

Incident Playback creates the ability to rewind and playback an incident. GIve your team the opportunity to see an incident as if it was happening again.

LAS VEGAS, NV, US, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Touchstream’s unique StreamE2E Incident Playback service , developed in response to customer needs, is the latest innovation to be built into the company’s groundbreaking StreamE2E platform. The tool improves the efficacy of reporting back to operators with detailed, actionable information that will dramatically enhance the speed and efficiency of problem resolution.Using the new ‘Incident Playback’ service, operators are able to, at will, playback an incident in full or from any point in the streaming process giving them a view of the end-to-end data in one, intuitive visualization. The tool mimics each network element, presenting an exact visual replica of the actual workflow. This is a more granular way to examine problems that may contribute to the slowdown or failure.“Uniquely, we now offer our customer and partners the ability for an immediate end-to-end Incident Playback, vastly enhancing their ability to identify the relevant network elements to interrogate,” Brenton Ough, Touchstream´s CEO and Co-Founder said.We found after customers fixed immediate issues, they wanted to rewind and playback an incident to identify leading KPIs. Incident Playback was born from working and listening to real issues".Released in early 2018, StreamE2E is a monitoring solution that pinpoints the root cause of cloud-based video delivery workflows so that providers can proactively ensure better Quality of Service for their subscribers, preventing possible churn and reputational damage. Incident Playback is the next significant step in the evolution of video delivery monitoring. Read the full technical details in our blog on our website.Any denigration in the quality of video streams risks heightening customers churn, in a market where competition is already seeing customers become more selective about streaming offerings. The global video streaming market has been forecast to reach USD124.57 billion by 2025, according to a December 2018 by Grand View Research, Inc with a compound annual growth rate of 19.6% during the period.StreamE2E Incident Playback service will be on display at NAB 2019. Visit us at our booth SU11612 and see it in action.About TouchstreamFounded in Melbourne in 2013, Touchstream, has gathered its impressive roster of international clients by offering competitive advantage-based solutions. That is why leading providers of live video and Video-on-Demand including CBS Interactive, Comcast Technology Services, Sky, Sweden’s Viaplay and Australia’s Telstra have turned to Touchstream for a scalable solution for real time, end-to-end monitoring.



