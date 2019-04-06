Shortfilm FilmFestival Event Platform partnership – Shortfundly & Festivilia

A Platform for movie buff & Creative filmmakers

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, April 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Festivilia is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Shortfundly, an online video platform bringing the best collection of Indian short films for short film lovers around the globe to search and save their favorite short films. Tagged as the LinkedIn for Short Films, Shortfundly aims to link every short filmmaker in the world by putting together a convenient digital video platform for short films and providing incredible short film ratings.The strategic partnership will see Festivilia’s services being offered to Shortfundly’s community of short filmmakers and short film lovers as well as see both parties cross-promoting each other in their respective territories.Tobi Ogunwande, Co-founder/CEO of Festivilia comments:“We are excited to be associated with Shortfundly, a truly unique and innovative brand. Over the years, Shortfundly has successfully built an impressive community of short filmmakers and short film lovers in India, helping the former with their contents by making sure it is accessible to a worldwide audience and also making sure short film lovers have access to the best short films on the internet in a very easy and accessible way. That was why partnering with Shortfundly was an easy decision. Shortfundly complements our mission statement and goal in making sure these premium films are not just accessible online but also make sure they get into the right film festivals especially outside the shores of India”.M. Selvam, Co-founder of Shortfundly adds:“We are thrilled to be associated with Festivilia, a branded platform for film festivals & short films. Festivilia built an attentive audience & community of short filmmakers and short film lovers in Africa. They have built a system to submit films to film festival events seamlessly. That’s why partnering with Festivilia was an impressive decision for us. Festivilia complements our mission & vision statement. Finally our goal is making sure to help filmmakers to reach more number of film-festival events and get recognized for their creative efforts. We believe it will change short film filmmakers life and film-making career.”About Festivilia:Festivilia is a film festival submission and distribution platform that enables filmmakers to only fill one submission form and get their film automatically submitted to over 500 curated film festivals. With our powerful algorithm, Festivilia helps to match films to the right festivals and submit on your behalf by representing you as your Festival Distributor, thereby saving filmmakers the stress, time and resources of blindly submitting these films to film festivals. Festivilia also creates a dedicated festival tracking dashboard for filmmakers to monitor the progress of our submissions.See more at https://www.festivilia.com About Shortfundly:Shortfundly is an online media company, we believe in making the best Indian films accessible and great stories to be shared. Built & designed by engineers and filmmakers. Shortfundly enables users to easily discover, watch and share short films from India on their desktop and mobile devices. Our vision is to continually grow the community of short film audience to enable a wide and accessible market reach for short films and become the leading micro-cinema/short film platform for India.Visit https://www.shortfundly.com to watch the best short films from India now!



