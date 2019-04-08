CVR Medical Adds to Nationally Ranked Clinical Trial Site

CVR Medical Corp. (OTCQB:CRRVF)

CVR Medical Corp. (CVM.V) (TSXV: CVM) (OTCQB: CRRVF) ("CVR Medical”) a Canadian listed and US based healthcare company in the medical device sector has received Internal Review Board (IRB) approval to conduct clinical trials for its “Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS)” device at the US News and Report Nationally ranked Wake Forest Baptist Health. Wake Forest Neuro Ultrasound Lab at the medical center, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is working with CVR to finalize plans for the study, which will gather comparative clinical and user experience data on the novel device. Under the leadership of Dr. Charles Tegeler, Medical Director of the Neuro Ultrasound lab and Ward A Riley Ultrasound Center Wake Forest Neuro Ultrasound Lab continues to be a world leader in clinical practice, education, and research in neurosonology. This lab provides more than 20 years of experience as an ultrasound reading center for multicenter clinical trials.

The clinical trial will be performed under the direction of Principal Investigator Aarti Sarwal, MD. Dr. Sarwal is an Associate professor of Neurology at Wake Forest Baptist Health Center and is currently the Medical Director of Neurocritical Care Unit. Dr. Sarwal received her medical training from Government Medical College, Patiala (India), Neurology Residency at University of Missouri, and Neurocritical Care fellowship at Cleveland Clinic, OH. She is a passionate educator and the Co-Director of the Ultrasound Curriculum at Wake Forest School of Medicine. Aarti’s education, research and clinical interests focus on ultrasound applications in neurology and non-invasive multimodality monitoring in neurocritical care patients. She is also a faculty for several national and international Ultrasound courses and participates in several clinical trials as an ultrasound expert. She is listed by US News and World Report among Best Doctors.

In discussing the upcoming trial, Dr. Sarwal detailed, “Wake Forest School of Medicine is keen to participate in clinical trials that have a potential of providing new diagnostic techniques in medicine. Our participation in this trial to evaluate a new device for carotid stenosis is another part of our commitment towards addressing the burden of cerebrovascular disease in our population.”

CVR Medical Chairman & CEO Peter Bakema states, “Adding a leading research institution such as Wake Forrest, led by a top-notch clinician like Dr. Sarwal, goes a long way to further the clinical awareness of the CSS. It is one thing to build and market a medical device, but the support and understanding of the practitioners on the front line of healthcare is what really matters to us. Their buy-in lets us know that we have designed a tool which can be effectively adopted in the battle with cardiovascular disease.”

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its disruptive, proprietary Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). The CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology. The CSS is a patented device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR is currently in clinical trials at several preeminent research institutions including The Mayo Clinic, The Cleveland Clinic, Thomas Jefferson University and Henry Ford Hospital and has submitted its CSS device to the FDA as a De Novo application. CVR is led by an experienced and proven team of professionals with extensive healthcare, medical device, international expansion, regulatory and sales experience. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM and on the OTCQB under the symbol CRRVF. Additional information regarding the Company can be found in our recent filings on SEDAR as well as the information maintained on our website at www.cvrmed.com

