The Radicati Group Releases “Microsoft SharePoint Market Analysis, 2019-2023”

New study shows strong market adoption of SharePoint Server and SharePoint Online across all verticals

Microsoft SharePoint continues to see strong adoption with organizations of all sizes across all verticals” — Sara Radicati

PALO ALTO, CA, US, April 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Immediate ReleaseContact:The Radicati Group , Inc.(650) 322-8059admin@radicati.comPalo Alto, CA – April 22, 2019 – The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Microsoft SharePoint Market Analysis, 2019-2023” provides an in-depth detailed analysis of market adoption of Microsoft SharePoint. The report provides user installed base and four year growth forecasts broken out by version, region, business size and industry for Microsoft SharePoint Online, and Microsoft SharePoint Server.Microsoft SharePoint’s breadth of functionality spans Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Enterprise Social Networking, Web Content Management, Business Intelligence and Enterprise Search, just to name a few. Microsoft SharePoint continues to see strong worldwide adoption with organizations of all sizes across all verticals.To order a copy of the study, or to subscribe to our market research services, visit our website at http://www.radicati.com , or call (650) 322-8059.About The Radicati Group, Inc.The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, social media, instant messaging, information archiving, regulatory compliance, mobile, web services, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.



