Westport Big & Tall Completes Preparations for Fall/ Winter 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the end of the Holidays each year, Westport’s buying team prepares to travel to various trade shows, meet with vendors, and view all of the new merchandise available for next Fall and Winter. All of the fashion apparel that eventually makes it into Westport’s catalogs is first viewed at these shows as a sample or a prototype. During each show season, Westport’s buyers review hundreds of these samples from dozens of brands, taking photos and notes that will help them make final selections for the collections found in the catalogs.As usual, the team starts with a trip to New York – where they have set up appointments with several vendors at their showrooms. They will see a diverse range of clothing lines, from popular lifestyle brands found in most department stores, to smaller, boutique brands that cater to more specialized tastes. Often, Westport is able to leverage its buying power to write orders in the quantities that these smaller brands need to produce fully exclusive styles, which Westport’s customers wouldn’t be able to find anywhere else.While in New York, the buyers stop by the MRket trade show at the Javits Convention Center. The massive complex hosts hundreds of foreign and domestic brands during this show, which presents a great opportunity for the buyers to shop around and discover fresh, new lines that they haven’t seen before. “It’s important to bring some novelty into the product mix each season - to excite the customer with something new that they haven’t seen from anyone else,” says Bob Beausoleil, a senior Westport executive and the catalog’s Creative Director. “We’re looking to create a healthy assortment between the styles that are proven and that we know our customers love – along with something new and exciting, but that might be out of some comfort zones,” he adds.After New York, the buying team’s next destination for the season is Las Vegas. Their first stop will be the Sourcing at Magic show for global apparel manufacturing and related component, technology, and service providers. This would be a new experience for the buying team; instead of viewing a brand’s completed clothing line and selecting products, they would be meeting with manufacturers and other actors within the global apparel supply chain. Their objective would be to scout for sourcing and supply opportunities for Westport’s two private labeled brands – Westport Black and Westport 1989 - which have seen strong growth in the first few years since their inception.Next on the task list was to finish appointments with key vendors at MRket Las Vegas, the main menswear trade show held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Once that is complete, the buying team takes one last opportunity to scout the Agenda and Magic shows in downtown Las Vegas for new brands. With their comprehensive search complete, the buyers return to the Charlotte headquarters to begin planning their assortments for the Fall and Holiday catalogs.Westport Big & Tall works to provide high-caliber, stylistically relevant, and aesthetically appealing menswear to big and tall customers with discerning tastes. The Summer 2019 menswear collection is now available to view and purchase on Westport Big & Tall’s website . Please also visit Westport’s Facebook page, Youtube channel, and Instagram for exclusive content and behind-the-scenes footage, or read the Westport Big & Tall Blog for specialized knowledge and articles pertaining directly to dressing the big and tall gentleman.By Stephan Belov



