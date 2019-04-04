Verasity Integrates with Vimeo Verasity Product and Sales Strategy

Verasity Video Rewarded Player Now Integrates with Vimeo Publishers Serving Up Content Over Vimeo Can Offer Rewards Directly to Viewers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LONDON — Verasity , a blockchain-based platform that supports the infrastructure and tools for video publishers to serve rewarded video and loyalty programs to viewers, is proud to announce that it has integrated its patent-pending Video Rewarded Player with Vimeo. With more than 1.15 million publishers and sites, 260 million users and 50 billion monthly views, Vimeo is the second-leading video player market in the world.“Building the future of online video is a big job which needs a solid foundation,” says Verasity. “That is why our team has been busy building integrations into the world’s largest online video platforms (OVPs).”By adding the Verasity Video Reward module, branded video content publishers like BMW will be able to use Verasity’s Token “VRA” to reach, reward, and retain their viewers. Publishers get loyalty and new revenue, while viewers get rewarded for their attention. This brings engagement, audiences and revenues back to publisher sites. Verasity’s attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy among viewers, publishers and advertisers.As it stands, video content publishers are plagued by intrusive ads, ad blockers, low publisher revenue, and little or no viewer engagement. At the same time viewers give away their privacy for an increasingly small return, and YouTube and Facebook are increasing their monopoly.“Currently, most content is watched on YouTube, which demonetises publishers and makes it harder for them to create and spend on great content,” says Verasity. “By rewarding viewers on a brand’s own digital property, viewers are incentivised to watch content that they enjoy on the publishers’ sites, allowing publishers to earn more and spend more on great content.”The VeraWallet inside the Verasity video player is a tool that allows hundreds of thousands of publishers to reward viewers with VRA. This rewards system gives viewers a reason to return to engage with the publishers’ content. This, in turn, bolsters viewer dwell time, the Daily Active Users (DAU) to Monthly Active Users (MAU) ratio, and page views.“Verasity’s video rewarded player benefits both advertisers and brands. It is the first solution that is a win-win for all the parties in the online video ecosystem,” Verasity continues. “Overall fill rates and click through rates increase by a factor of 4-5 and dramatically improve engagement.”Verasity is now integrated with Vimeo, JW Player, Brightcove, and Video.js. Combined, these OVPs power some 1.43 million online video publishers who deliver more than 100 billion views per month. Now that Verasity’s patent-pending Rewarded Player Technology is integrated with these leading OVPs, the 1.43 million video publishers that use their services can now quickly and easily start using VRA and Verasity technology.Publishers who use Verasity’s software development kits (SDKs) for their Video Reward module will be able to use VRA to revolutionize how they reach and interact with their viewers. Publishers get loyalty and new revenue while viewers get rewarded for their attention.“We are very excited to announce these new integrations that allow publishers to add our Video Reward module quickly to their existing online video platforms. By integrating Verasity’s technology into video publishers existing systems, we have significantly reduced the initial setup requirements to on-board even the largest video publishers,” says Verasity.The first video publisher partner to utilize VRA for rewards was AsiaPop40, Asia’s first own home-grown radio chart show. Verasity plans to onboard many more partners in the near future.For a demo on how the Verasity program rewards viewers who watch publisher-produced content on Vimeo, visit: https://verasity.io/demo/vimeo-player.html About VerasityVerasity.io is a leading video player providing unique Rewarded Video Player Technology to major video publishers across the globe. The patent-pending Video Player enables VRA rewards, monetization and loyalty schemes within the video player wallet. Our unique player technology is already available to 1.43 million video publishers with 500 million users and over 100 billion monthly views. This brings engagement, audiences, and revenues back to video publisher sites from YouTube. Our attention-based model creates a thriving VRA token economy between viewers, video publishers and advertisers.Verasity is the future of online video.Verasity Products include: Genesis Player: genesisplayer.com, VeraWallet: verawallet.tvVRA (ticker) is trading on HitBTC: https://hitbtc.com/exchange/VRA-to-BTC DCoin: https://www.dcoin.com/currencyTrading/VRA_ETH VRA can be staked for 36 percent annual interest at https://verawallet.tv Check the price of VRA token at CoinCodex and CryptoCompare. Join our Telegram chat at https://t.me/verasitychat Follow Us:Media Contact:Anne Szustek TalbotBX3 Capitalanne@bx3.io



