Autism Service Dog Delivered to Assist 12-year-old Boy in New Washington, Ohio

Brenden, a 12-year old boy in New Washington, Ohio, has received a very special delivery today of his very own SDWR Autism Service Dog.

NEW WASHINGTON, OH, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brenden, a 12-year old boy living in New Washington, Ohio, has received a very special delivery today of his very own Autism Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers to assist him and help better communicate his needs. Based in Madison, Virginia, Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers, or “ SDWR ,” has a mission to provide specially-bred and trained dogs for people with invisible disabilities like Diabetes, PTSD, Seizure Disorders, or in the case of Brenden - Autism Spectrum Disorder. SDWR has hundreds of service dogs working across the United States and around the globe. SDWR is currently serving approximately 1,000 families.Jewell, a labrador retriever Autism Service Dog, recently graduated from SDWR’s Service Dog Raiser Program where volunteers diligently raise young service dogs in training over the course of approximately one year. Both the dogs and raisers must complete the foundation and skill set training provided through SDWR trainers at their facility in Virginia.Jewell is also an honored graduate of the SDWR Fallen Officer Puppy Program. The Fallen Officer Puppy Program, also known as “FOPP,” is an initiative by SDWR to pay respect to the legacy of service by fallen American police who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Jewell is named in honor of fallen hero Officer Coburn B. Jewell of the California Highway Patrol who was killed when his cruiser was struck by another vehicle. Jewell’s work as an Autism Service Dog with Brenden will carry on in memoriam of Officer Jewell’s life of service before self.Brenden was diagnosed with Autism at the age of 4-years-old. Brenden tends to not make good choices and sometimes makes unsafe decisions. He struggles with elopement issues and has wandered off a few times and also runs from flying insects. Brenden’s family is hopeful that a service dog will act as a guardian for him and help keep him safe and comfort him.Jewell will assist in reducing the effects each diagnosis has on the family’s independence and daily life by working continuously with Brenden. Since Jewell is a service dog and covered under laws in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, he will be able to accompany Brenden and his family everywhere - from school, to the grocery store, and even to church on Sundays.SDWR’s unique training program is what sets them apart from other non-profit service dog organizations. SDWR trainers will continue to return for training sessions with Brenden, his family, and Jewell every 3-4 months over the course of the next 18 months to continue working on Jewell’s customized training, follow up training and training the human to make a successful team and public access certification.Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers is a nonprofit organization based in Madison, Virginia, and relies on donations to help the organization in its mission, “Until there’s a cure...there’s a dog.” To make or donation or learn more about SDWR, please visit the website, https://www.sdwr.org . To learn more about Autism Service Dogs go to https://www.sdwr.org/service-dogs/autism/ . To find out how you can volunteer as a puppy raiser visit https://www.sdwr.org/volunteer-opportunities/

