Sword Policy Manager selected by law firm Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP to drive efficiencies in compliance and audits

Law firm deploys solution across 21 office locations throughout the US and London to ensure good regulatory governance and best practice

MAIDENHEAD, BERKS, UK, April 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a supplier of specialist governance, risk and compliance solutions, has been selected by the US law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP to improve management of regulatory policies and realize significant business value and efficiencies across the firm in the management of corporate governance. The Sword GRC solution, Sword Policy Manager, will enable Hinshaw to improve response times to business tenders through greater visibility of companywide compliance and ease of audit reporting. The solution will also help Hinshaw to increase efficiency by eliminating document silos, reducing duplication, increasing control and maximising resources.Hinshaw required a solution that could establish consistency in policy creation, have clear accountability in policy management and improve policy review and management processes. The firm also wanted to automate its current manual and labour-intensive system. Lastly, Hinshaw wanted to eliminate multiple units operating in silos with multiple versions of the same policy documents being stored in different parts of the organization.Eric Haas, Hinshaw's Director of IT and Customer Experience, said: “Digitizing a previously manual and labor-intensive process opens up new possibilities thanks to Sword Policy Manager. Although cost saving was not the primary goal of this project, we are already experiencing efficiency benefits, as a result of staff being able to focus on higher-value projects. Additionally, by digitizing records we have reduced our use of offsite storage facilities.”Sword Policy Manager will be deployed across all 21 Hinshaw offices, ensuring good governance and best practice across the entire business operations.Salman Rauf, Sword GRC commented; “Hinshaw has moved from a labour intensive manual, paper-based process for managing policies to a streamlined solution that has driven efficiencies in policy management throughout the firm. Hinshaw have been proactive in addressing the challenges of keeping abreast of changes in the compliance and regulatory space. Many organizations still lack a co-ordinated enterprise strategy for policy management which can expose organizations to significant liability. Sword Policy Manager enables organizations to go paperless with a fully searchable, online resource that automatically distributes documents, gathers approvals, attests and tracks readership for your organization’s most important policies and procedures.”



