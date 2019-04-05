Increase in Second Home Market Attracting Wealthy Overseas Buyers to the Costa del Sol

Marlo Property - Marbella Property Experts

MARBELLA, MALAGA, SPAIN, April 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Costa del Sol continues to attract wealthy overseas buyers as the luxury property market shows no sign of slowing down.

Reports show that Spain’s most sought after property hotspot saw a huge increase in proportion to property buyers from 2018-2019 to date, Scandinavian and French property buyers making up a large part of that increase.

“The Costa del Sol has for a long time been an attractive location for those seeking high quality long term investment in the luxury property market and we are seeing wealthy buyers actively seeking out luxury property in Marbella and Puerto Banus as well as surrounding areas.” said Maria Losif of Marlo Property.

With its 320 days per year of sunshine, easy access to the central hubs of Europe and an international lifestyle, these are just a few reasons the wealthy second home lifestyle investor seek out the Costa del Sol as a worthy destination.

Due to such high demands and interest, prices in the region have seen in some cases a 24% increase, so if there was ever a time to buy a second home on the Costa del Sol, now is the time.

About Marlo Property

Marlo Property is a leading boutique real estate agency strategically located in the Golden Mile offering luxury properties in and around Marbella which makes Marlo Property one of the best estate agents in Marbella. Marlo Property specialise in Luxury Villas for Sale in Marbella from €750,000 upwards as well as luxury townhouses and luxury apartments.

Luxury Property For Sale in Marbella, Nueva Andalucia by Marlo Property - VDELC



