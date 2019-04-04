AC4 Fitness Wins Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction

Connor Calhoun, Tony Calhoun and Ian Calhoun. Connor manages the Goleta location and Ian manages the Santa Barbara location.

California fitness club earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction.

When it comes to one-on-one attention, we endeavor to treat each individual customer as though our success depends upon that one person.” — Tony Calhoun, President

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering health clubs that are just a little bit different from the competition has paid off for AC4 Fitness, meeting customers’ needs in facilities designed with them in mind. Placing a priority on customers has also paid off, earning the fitness club its fifth consecutive City Beat News Spectrum Award for Customer Satisfaction.

Winners of the Spectrum Award are based on City Beat News’ independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses and professionals with a track record of top-flight customer service. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Those that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive the Spectrum Award.

Locally owned and operated, AC4 Fitness is an affordable, 24-hour health club for adults who desire a low-key alternative to the typical high-pressure environment of most health clubs today. The brainchild of father and son, the first AC4 Fitness opened in June 2012, but its owners have decades of experience in the fitness industry.

“Our mission is to provide socially responsible, cutting-edge fitness centers through non-intimidating exercise, convenience, a comfortable environment and at a compelling price,” says President Tony Calhoun. “Reducing the hurdles to joining a health club is a top priority for AC4 Fitness. As an example, you’ll find only private showers and dressing rooms at our clubs, which helps to reduce the stress and intimidation often associated with joining a health club.”

With two locations now in Santa Barbara and Goleta, AC4 Fitness specializes in strength training and cardio equipment, and provides maximum results in minimum time with its signature 30-Minute Workout. Among the amenities offered at the club are Hydro Massage and Tanning.

AC4 Fitness is also a green-certified business. Its cardio equipment produces electricity, a no-electricity treadmill burns 30% more calories, ECO Water is provided — bottled-water-quality drinking water but without the plastic (just bring your own bottle), and more. In fact, Shape magazine named the club the Eco-friendliest Gym in America.

“You could say that social responsibility as a value is woven into AC4’s DNA,” says Calhoun. “While it costs more to operate a company this way, we believe that green business tactics are a matter of good stewardship, and that as advocates of a healthy lifestyle, we should take the same care with the environment as we do with our own bodies.”

Serving customers well is also a priority at AC4 Fitness, demonstrated by its five consecutive Spectrum Awards. “When it comes to one-on-one attention, we endeavor to treat each individual customer as though our success depends upon that one person,” says Calhoun.

AC4 Fitness in Goleta is located at 52 North Fairview and its Santa Barbara location is located at 3883 La Cumbre Plaza Lane. For more information, go online to www.ac4fitness.com or visit the club’s Award Page at https://awards.citybeatnews.com/Ac4-Fitness-Goleta-CA.

