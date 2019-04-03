Eco Partnering Innovations Appointed Manufacturers Representative for Southern Manufacturing’s Florida Sign Division

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eco Partnering Innovations (EPI), a Central Florida Smart City technology solution provider, is pleased to announce its appointment as Manufacturers Representative for Southern Manufacturing’s Florida Sign Division.

Southern Manufacturing in Sanford, Florida, is recognized as the leading manufacturer of illuminated street name, blank out and lane control signs in the United States. EPI will provide sales and market support for Southern’s Florida customers.

“I am honored to represent Southern Manufacturing’s Sign Division in Florida,” said Stephanie Hoback, Principal - Owner of Eco Partnering Innovations. “Their dedication to quality, reliability, and service is unparalleled in the transportation industry.”

EPI’s Specialty Solutions Include:

Custom Software Development

Enterprise Asset Management Software

Video Surveillance & Monitoring Systems

ITS/Traffic Detection Systems & Data Analytics

Signage – Internally Illuminated Street Name Signs, Highway & Parking

Smart Parking Guidance Systems – On-street & Garage

Truck Parking Availability Systems

Wrong Way Counter Measures



About EPI:

Eco Partnering Innovations LLC (EPI) is a certified Central Florida based Woman-Owned/DBE business specializing in deliberate multimodal technology products and solutions for Smart City and Connected Vehicle applications. Stephanie Hoback, the Principal-Owner, has strategic partnerships and over 25 years of cross-functional industry experience in transportation which provides her the ability to offer clients unique insights, and “out of the box” applications to help integrate the next generation of technologies. Learn more at https://www.ecopartnering.com

Company Contact Information:

Eco Partnering Innovations, LLC

Stephanie D. Hoback, Principal/Owner

Email: stephanie.hoback@ecopartnering.com

Office: 407-377-7540

Media Contact Information:

Miller Alliance Group, LLC

Lori A. Miller. Principal

Email: lori.miller@milleralliancegroup.com

Phone: 407-967-8187



