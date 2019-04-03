Cohen & Grigsby Appoints New Director in Real Estate Group

We have known Doug for some time, and I’m thrilled that he has joined Cohen & Grigsby” — Bill Taxay

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business law firm Cohen & Grigsby is pleased to announce that Douglas L. Waldorf has joined the Firm as a Director, and as a member of its Real Estate Group, effective immediately.

Mr. Waldorf is a Florida Bar Board Certified real estate attorney, whose practice areas include real estate purchase and sale transactions, leasing and related landlord/tenant matters. He also represents institutional and private equity lenders in structuring, documenting and closing commercial and residential financing transactions, including construction financing, asset-based loans, loan syndications and participations, bond financing and SBA loans.

“We have known Doug for some time, and I’m thrilled that he has joined Cohen & Grigsby,” said Bill Taxay, Chair of the Firm’s Real Estate Group. “Doug is a real estate attorney, who has structured and advised on all types of transactions, bringing a practical approach to business and risk issues that impact real estate development. His dual perspectives, coming from both in-house and private practice, is a great addition to our strong real estate practice.”

Chris Davies, Chair of the Firm’s Florida Real Estate Practice Group, adds that “Doug’s depth of experience will dramatically enhance our capabilities, as well as expand our growing client base.”

Mr. Waldorf has practiced law in Southwest Florida since 1987, including more than a decade as in-house counsel for SunTrust Bank. He graduated with a B.S.B.A., with honors, from the University of Florida, and received both his J.D. and M.B.A. degrees from the University of Florida. He regularly serves as a lecturer for the Miami-based Center for Financial Training, presenting seminars on loan documentation, loan defaults and collection, real estate law and mortgage foreclosure. He has served as Adjunct Professor at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida, teaching courses in real estate law and legal research and writing, and was most recently included in Naples Illustrated’s 2018 List of Top Lawyers.

ABOUT COHEN & GRIGSBY

Since 1981, Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. and its attorneys have provided sound legal advice and solutions to clients that seek to maximize their potential in a constantly changing global marketplace. Comprised of more than 140 lawyers, Cohen & Grigsby maintains offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, Fla. The firm’s practice areas include Business Services, Labor & Employment, Immigration/International Business, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Public Finance, Litigation, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Estates & Trusts, Bankruptcy & Creditors Rights, and Public Affairs. Cohen & Grigsby represents private and publicly held businesses, nonprofits, multinational corporations, individuals and emerging businesses across a full spectrum of industries. Our lawyers maintain an unwavering commitment to customer service that ensures a productive partnership. For more information, visit cohenlaw.com.



