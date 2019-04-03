FULCRUM DIGITAL LAUNCHES BUSINESS PLATFORM, FULCRUMONE –FIRST OF ITS KIND GLOBALLY

Fulcrum Digital, a global digital transformation leader announced the launch of FulcrumOne

Fulcrum Digital (NA:NA)

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fulcrum Digital, a global digital transformation leader announced the launch of FulcrumOne.FulcrumOne is a digital business platform , the first of its kind globally, helping businesses gain significant competitive advantage and agility through industry -focused solutions. It has proven success and provided tangible value in industries like food services, supply chain, education, insurance and many others.Announcing FulcrumOne Chairman of Fulcrum Digital, Rajesh Sinha said, “We are excited to be launching this global first Digital Platform that we call FulcrumOne. FulcrumOne is a ready-to-use platform that has industry specific business components. It brings the best of technologies as services on a single platform, combined with state-of-the-art industry solutions that delivers digital velocity to our clients.”“Platforms may not typically be purchased from a technology vendor as a single unit, but what if you could? What if it was made that modular and convenient? That’s what FulcrumOne delivers with a strong digital partner ecosystem”, Rajesh added.About FulcrumOneFulcrumOne leverages microservices, serverless computing, containers and ecosystems thus delivering significant advantages to our clients’ business:• Tremendously faster go-to-market with cloud-based applications• Quickly develop deep vertical cloud functionality• Compelling tools to customize and integrate FulcrumOne for specific business requirements• Easy-to-use point-and-click, standards-based application customization• Eliminate ‘version-lock’ by ensuring customizations automatically migrate when upgrading to a new release• Agility to adapt to upgrading technologies and applications and roll out new versions of applications to end customersThe basic premise of this platform is the SLG [Solid-Liquid-Gas] principle where solid refers to the data structure comprising big data, this element includes both data science and intelligent data; today we call this machine learning. Liquid or the Logic layer is a ‘data handshake’ between the solid and liquid layers, where robots (RPA), AI, automation, SaaS apps, DevOps, chatbots and other smart software retrieve information from an ocean of intelligent data. This handshake is necessary to translate the raw data so it can be interpreted by applications to create an experience for a specific medium. Finally the Gas or the Experience layer denotes the information translated by the logic, moulded by the applications to take the form of whatever container you put them in, much like gaseous matter. Now, what was once solid, formless data can be interpreted by the software of its container and displayed on phones, tablets, desktop computers, smart watches, IoT devices, the cloud, virtual reality, augmented reality and more.About Fulcrum DigitalFulcrum Digital specializes in digital transformation - delivering industry platforms, enterprise-grade software products, digital accelerators and transformation services. Our agility allows us to continuously evolve and provide increasing value to our clients across the globe. Our experience, our people, our expertise, and our untiring pursuit of innovation propel our firm into emerging technologies and markets. As a living and learning organisation, we continuously adapt and mature our practice towards digital transformation for our clients. We have supported a number of industry leaders with their digital transformation, adapting our solutions to their specific business needs and customizing our approach to rendering maximum value. The company has offices in New Jersey, USA, Reading, UK and software delivery centers in Mumbai and Pune, India. For more information on the company, you may visit www.fulcrumdigital.com



