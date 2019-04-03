Buybest.com Releases News About the UAE's Lift of the Ban on E-cigarettes

Buybest.com Releases News that the UAE Is Lifting the Ban on E-cigarettes 3 Buybest.com Releases News that the UAE Is Lifting the Ban on E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes will be soon allowed to be sold in the UAE as long as they meet new standards and carry health warnings similar to that of traditional cigarettes.

The Middle East were among the first to ban e cig sales, and many still maintain restrictive laws. Things will change soon.” — BuyBest

NEW YORK, USA, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the streets of many Arab countries, people who are enjoying hookah in small groups can be been here and there. However, e cigarettes are still banned from selling there.Now good news for the vapers there, according to the UAE Standardization and Metrology Administration (ESMA), the ban on e-cigarettes will be lifted soon. E-cigarettes will be allowed to be sold in the UAE as long as they meet new standards and carry health warnings similar to that of traditional cigarettes.Officials said that the e-cigarettes will be treated like ordinary cigarettes and expected to be available in stores in mid-April this year.This means that the sale of e-cigs is legalized in the UAE, which will become the first country in the Middle East to legalize the sale of e-cigarettes and other vaping devices. This also indicates that the door of an emerging market for e-cigarettes is about to open.As one of the richest and most populous countries in the Middle East, the UAE's per capita GDP is as high as 68,000 US dollars. According to WHO data, the UAE has a population of about 10 million with the proportion of young and middle-aged people is as high as 84.96% and the UAE has a huge smoking population, with male smokers accounting for 28.6% and women 0.7%. The average number of cigarettes smoked by adults in the UAE is 583 per year, ranking 82nd in the world.As an alternative to traditional cigarettes, E-cigarettes with new technology are more easily accepted by young people and high-end vape devices also have good prospects in the UAE. Besides, before the e-cigarettes were legalized in the UAE, consumers there had to pay more to get vape devices, but now their prices will drop dramatically with the legalization of e-cigarettes. So it is foreseeable that the UAE will become a huge emerging market for e-cigarettes.In addition to the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa regions such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Egypt are also huge markets for tobacco consumption. In 2016 alone, the Middle East and Africa region sold 476.1 million cigarettes.As the the financial, economic, maritime and air transport center of the Middle East, the UAE's economic position in the Middle East is very important. Dubai, the largest and most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is the largest commercial port and trade distribution center in the Middle East. Once the e-cigarette ban is lifted, vaping products can not only be sold directly in the UAE, but also can be sold to other countries via the free port of the UAE.



