MobileCause Expands its Event Fundraising Software with Advanced Ticketing Capabilities and Live Animated Thermometer

Enhanced event fundraising software incorporates all the tools and services nonprofits need end-to-end to make event fundraising simpler, easier and successful.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MobileCause today announced the launch of its enhanced event fundraising software, which brings together all the software and services nonprofits need to make event fundraising simpler, easier and more successful. MobileCause EventWorks includes a new ticketing module, text-to-donate giving, a live event thermometer with individual donor recognition and animated celebratory achievements when fundraising milestones are achieved, automatic gift acknowledgements and receipts, and mobile messaging and pledge fulfillment text reminders.Nonprofits are often stretched thin on resources, from time, to staff, to money. MobileCause simplifies their efforts and amplifies their results by addressing many of the pain points nonprofits' staff and guests experience before, during and after the event. From ticketing and check-in, to a live event thermometer and communications, MobileCause provides everything a nonprofit needs to invite, manage and cultivate donors for any fundraising event.The brand new MobileCause ticketing module enables nonprofits to create modern looking ticket order forms in minutes. With branded e-tickets and rapid check-in technology, MobileCause eliminates the bottlenecks and long lines often found at guest registration and enables attendees to spend more time enjoying the fundraising event. In addition, real-time reporting and analytics on ticket orders, revenue generated, and guest information enables easy management of event details. Communicating with guests, both attendees and those who didn’t make it, has never been easier by sending text messaging in a few keystrokes to individuals or segmented groups.“MobileCause understands the challenges many nonprofits face in fundraising and is committed to evolving our service in supporting nonprofits to more easily achieve, and exceed, their fundraising goals,” said Victor Limongelli, CEO of MobileCause. “That’s why we are so excited about our latest software innovations. We now provide nonprofits all the tools they need for a successful fundraising event.”With fully integrated, easy-to-use software coupled with expert guidance and campaign setup from MobileCause digital fundraising strategists, nonprofit organizations are able to create unforgettable events that meet and surpass their fundraising goals.About MobileCause, Inc.MobileCause helps nonprofits attract more donors and inspire giving with its fundraising and donor engagement software and digital marketing services. Offering a full suite of fundraising software solutions, including online giving, text-to-donate, event fundraising, peer-to-peer and crowdfunding campaigns, and mobile messaging, MobileCause is trusted by thousands of nonprofit organizations. MobileCause believes 100% of donations should go directly to a cause, which is why they do not charge any transaction fees and have the industry’s lowest credit card processing fees. To learn more, visit mobilecause.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.