Bruce Gendelman highlights importance of flood prevention measures in areas most prone to snowmelt

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tailored insurance solutions firm chairman Bruce Gendelman addresses the importance of flood prevention measures in areas such as the Midwest, often hardest hit by snowmelt.With heavy rains and rapid snowmelt leading to significant and highly-damaging floods across vast swathes of the Midwest this month, Bruce Gendelman, chairman of tailored insurance solutions firm Bruce Gendelman Insurance Services , explains the importance of flood prevention measures and appropriate insurance in areas most prone to flooding as a result of snowmelt and other natural disasters.Also commonly referred to as the Midwestern United States, the American Midwest, or the Middle West, the Midwest, says Bruce Gendelman, chairman of Gendelman Insurance Services , is often among the hardest-hit places in the U.S. when considering flooding caused by snowmelt.Indeed, only this month has flooding from melting snow overwhelmed large parts of the region. "Heavy snowmelt has, in parts," adds the Bruce Gendelman Insurance Services chairman, "caused historic river flooding across the northernmost Midwest in particular."States in the so-called Midwest extend to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. "The region lies between the states occupying the Appalachian and Rocky mountain ranges," explains Gendelman, "with major rivers in the area including the Ohio River, the Upper Mississippi River, and the Missouri River."These factors, he says, all play a part in the Midwest's at-risk status when it comes to flooding from snowmelt, as well as localized flooding more generally. "With high-value homes increasingly being built in disaster-prone areas, it's important that clients in the Midwestern United States, for example, take appropriate flood prevention precautions and are adequately insured for all eventualities should the worst happen and any in-place precautions fail," suggests Gendelman.Precautions centered around flood prevention and damage limitation, further to carrying the appropriate insurance, should, according to Bruce Gendelman Insurance Services, include acquiring a backup generator and water pumping equipment, preparing any at-risk property or properties for emergency responders, and taking into consideration the safe transfer of valuable artwork and other collectibles in case of an evacuation.Gendelman also touches on the National Flood Insurance Program, which, he says, should represent, as a minimum, the level of flood coverage held by those living in areas at risk of flooding, providing $250,000 of dwelling coverage, and $100,000 of contents coverage. "Often, however," notes the expert, "we recommend that our clients secure higher limits of flood coverage via private carriers.""It's important, particularly for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, to take flood risks seriously, including flooding caused by snowmelt," Gendelman adds, wrapping up, "especially in the most at-risk areas, such as in the American Midwest."To learn more about Gendelman Insurance Services, or for further information or advice surrounding flood prevention and insurance, please visit https://www.gendelman.com/ or call 800-845-4145 to speak to an insurance concierge.



