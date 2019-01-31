Christopher Goldberg unveils defense base insurance for workers

Mandatory as outlined in the U.S. Defense Base Act, Christopher Goldberg highlights the importance of defense base insurance for employers and their employees.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Defense Base Act, first enacted in 1941, is an extension of the federal workers' compensation program which covers longshoremen and harbor workers. Today, the Defense Base Act covers any person employed at a United States defense base overseas and is intended to provide medical treatment and compensation to employees of defense contractors injured in the course of employment, according to Christopher Goldberg , Executive Vice President of Gendelman Insurance Services. Goldberg goes on to explain that, in the current version of the Defense Base Act, which is administered by the United States Department of Labor, there are five provisions which prompt obtaining the necessary insurance coverage.First among these states that any company with an employee—including third-country nationals and non-U.S. citizens—working on a military base or reservation outside of the U.S. must seek the necessary cover. "This includes," says Goldberg, "those working for private employers on U.S. military bases, or on any land utilized by the U.S. for military purposes outside of the country and including U.S. territories."The second provision states that cover is also necessary where any employee is engaged in U.S. government-funded public works business outside of the U.S. including construction and service contracts in connection with national defense. Similarly, and third among the provisions highlighted by Goldberg, the same applies where any employee is engaged in public works or military contracts with a foreign government which has been deemed necessary to the national security of the United States."Workers' insurance is also necessary where one or more employees are tasked with providing services funded by the U.S. government outside of the realm of regular military service," points out Goldberg of his fourth noted provision.Lastly, Goldberg touches on employees of subcontractors. "Employees of any subcontractors involved in a contract similar to any of those highlighted above will also require the necessary defense base workers' insurance," he points out.Defense Base Act insurance is available in the U.S. from Gendelman Insurance Services for contractors and subcontractors who work overseas. "Our dedicated Defense Base Act advisor team, headquartered in Washington, D.C., works with a multitude of Defense Base Act insurance carriers to protect your needs," the executive Vice President explains. "Furthermore," he adds, wrapping up, "in the unfortunate event of a claim, we will work directly with your team as required." To learn more about Gendelman Insurance Services or to be connected to the company's Defense Base Act advisor team for a confidential assessment, please call 800-845-4145 to speak to an insurance concierge or visit https://www.gendelman.com/ for additional information.



