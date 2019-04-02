Issued by Super Brush LLC

Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at MRO Americas Aviation Week

Super Brush LLC 800 Worcester St Springfield, MA 01151

Super Brush Foam Swabs

Super Brush LLC will exhibit its technically advanced foam swabs at Booth #5109 at MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta, from April 9-11.

With over 15,000 attendees at this year’s conference, and 849 other exhibitors from 85 countries, it’s a great opportunity for Super Brush to meet and talk to the aviation maintenance community.”
— Dr. Johan Sunryd, Manager of Business Development for Super Brush, LLC.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will exhibit its technically advanced foam swabs at Booth #5109 at MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta, from April 9-11. As a manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, Super Brush LLC offers solutions to many challenges that face those involved in aviation maintenance.

“With over 15,000 attendees at this year’s conference, and 849 other exhibitors from 85 countries, it’s a great opportunity for Super Brush to meet and talk to the aviation maintenance community. We want to let them know how well our lint-free and adhesive-free swabs perform for precision cleaning of equipment and delicate surfaces, for removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, and a host of other solutions,” Says Dr. Johan Sunryd, Manager of Business Development for Super Brush, LLC. " We know that face-to-face meetings are critical in this current, fast-paced, and ever-changing arena of global supply, so we look forward to meeting as many attendees and exhibitors as we can at the conference.”

Super Brush LLC has been specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators for over 65 years. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered. Super Brush foam swabs are specified as BAC 5000 sealant application tools, and can be used for CARC, paint, adhesive, lubricant and solvent application. More information about Super Brush LLC and its products can be found at www.superbrush.com.

For more information on MRO Americas Aviation Week, go to https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/home.html

About Super Brush
Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Michael Lecrenski
Super Brush LLC
+1 413-543-1442
Share This Story
MRO America Logo

Visit Super Brush at the MRO Americas Booth 5109

Company Details
Super Brush LLC
800 Worcester Street
Springfield
01151 , Massachusetts
United States
+1 413-543-1442
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

More From This Author
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at MRO Americas Aviation Week
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at AORN Global Surgical Conference & Expo
Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Will Be Exhibiting at Foam Expo
View All Stories From This Author