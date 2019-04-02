Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC to Exhibit at MRO Americas Aviation Week

Super Brush Foam Swabs

Super Brush LLC will exhibit its technically advanced foam swabs at Booth #5109 at MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta, from April 9-11.

With over 15,000 attendees at this year’s conference, and 849 other exhibitors from 85 countries, it’s a great opportunity for Super Brush to meet and talk to the aviation maintenance community.” — Dr. Johan Sunryd, Manager of Business Development for Super Brush, LLC.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Brush LLC will exhibit its technically advanced foam swabs at Booth #5109 at MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta, from April 9-11. As a manufacturer of over 3,000 durable, lint-free, adhesive-free foam swab products, Super Brush LLC offers solutions to many challenges that face those involved in aviation maintenance.

“With over 15,000 attendees at this year’s conference, and 849 other exhibitors from 85 countries, it’s a great opportunity for Super Brush to meet and talk to the aviation maintenance community. We want to let them know how well our lint-free and adhesive-free swabs perform for precision cleaning of equipment and delicate surfaces, for removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, and a host of other solutions,” Says Dr. Johan Sunryd, Manager of Business Development for Super Brush, LLC. " We know that face-to-face meetings are critical in this current, fast-paced, and ever-changing arena of global supply, so we look forward to meeting as many attendees and exhibitors as we can at the conference.”

Super Brush LLC has been specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators for over 65 years. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified and FDA registered. Super Brush foam swabs are specified as BAC 5000 sealant application tools, and can be used for CARC, paint, adhesive, lubricant and solvent application. More information about Super Brush LLC and its products can be found at www.superbrush.com.

For more information on MRO Americas Aviation Week, go to https://mroamericas.aviationweek.com/en/home.html

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.