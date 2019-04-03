CaliberMind Launches Next Generation Attribution to Help B2B Marketers Increase ROI

New attribution tool uses Machine Learning gives marketers better visibility into full-funnel marketing, from campaign planning all the way down to revenue.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CaliberMind (https:// www.calibermind.com ) today at MarTech West, the Marketing Technology Conference, announced a new account-based attribution tool built on top of its leading B2B Customer Data Platform. The new tool uses Chain-Based Attribution (CBA) technology to automatically determine the contribution of each channel in the buyer’s journey to revenue.“Despite the prevalence of new account-based platforms and significant investment in data and technology, only 1 in 4 marketers are highly confident they can quantify ROI ” said Raviv Turner, Co-Founder and CEO of CaliberMind. “The reason is that marketers are used to measuring engagement in siloed systems for each individual channel, but what B2B buyers are telling us is that it is the combination of channels, the chain, they need for engagement.” CaliberMind’s Chain-Based Attribution uses account conversion data from web analytics, CRM and marketing automation systems to calculate the actual contribution of each channel along the conversion path. By comparing the paths of Closed-Won vs. Closed-Lost opportunities, CaliberMind determines what marketing activities truly matter for each account conversion path.“As long as your CRM has enough Closed-Won and Closed-Lost opportunities, you’re eligible for Chain-Based Attribution.” said Nic Zangre, VP Product at CaliberMind. “We automatically train a model that’s unique to each of our customer conversion types. The model observes what your accounts do before converting, and what they do when they don’t convert, to measure what’s important. Using our machine learning, the models continue to improve over time.”The new attribution tool can take less than perfect data and uses CaliberMind’s web tracking in combination with its identity graph partners to give B2B marketers full-funnel visibility throughout the entire customer journey from anonymous to closed revenue and beyond. Unlike existing multi-touch attribution tools, it can also support lift and incremental marketing, which provides the likelihood of a specific marketing campaign or activity to convert to revenue.A Fortune 500 tech company is using the attribution tool to measure the Return On Investment of their multi-million dollar annual event. Using CaliberMind they created a report on how their annual event drove net new pipeline and whether it moved existing opportunities toward closed sales.CaliberMind seamlessly integrates and reports on attribution in all the major CRM and Marketing Automation Platforms such as Salesforce, SAP, Marketo, Hubspot, Pardot & Eloqua. The new tool also features native integration to Google Ads which pulls in cost and revenue data from Salesforce to give marketers a true return-on-spend visualization. LinkedIn & Facebook Ads native integrations are currently in development (users can still add the costs and rules manually).CaliberMind’s attribution is ideal for mid-market B2B enterprises that want to increase marketing ROI by contributing revenue across both leads and accounts.



