SideShow Wrestling Pop-Up Joins the Super Showdown in Morrison, TN

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hurry, hurry, hurry, wrestling fans! The SideShow is coming to town.Saturday, April 13th, the Victory Center in Morrison, TN will host an explosive mashup of wrestling when SideShow Wrestling comes to town to join Mayhem Wrestling & Tennessee All Pro Wrestling’s Super Showdown.The SideShow Pop-Up promises to be a dynamic event showcasing wrestling wonders from around the globe, such as NXT and ROH veteran Corey Hollis squaring off in a test of strength and skill against All Elite Wrestling's own Brandon Cutler.Guests will be on the edge of their seats during the show-stopping Triple Threat Match between the chaotic clown Tripp Cassidy, the cunning leader of the “Brick Nation,” Mr. Brickster, and the fiercest flip-flops in the game, Cabana Man Dan.And in the main event, two titans - three-time TNA Champion and Dojo Pro Veteran “Cowboy” James Storm, and WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn - team up to tame the ferocious freak show of fighting, Kerry Awful and Nick Iggy, better known as The Carnies.These three matches and more will be assembled this Summer for the first SideShow Wrestling TV Special coming to digital platforms.Expect the unexpected at the SideShow Pop-Up at Super Showdown!ALL SEATS ONLY $10! Kids 5 & under get in free.Saturday, April 13th!Meet the stars starting at 7:00pm!Bell time is 8:00pm!The Victory Center5542 Manchester HwyMorrison, TNDo not miss this spectacular night of SideShow Wrestling at the Super Showdown!



