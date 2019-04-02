Netflix expands global customer care with Teleopti’s flexible, cloud-based Workforce Management solution

Our WFM technology enables strong enterprises like Netflix to handle large-scale, complex operations while maintaining ease of use and adaptability.” — David Pahlman, President of Teleopti, North America

LONDON, UK, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teleopti today announced that Netflix , the world’s leading provider of online entertainment and streaming services, has selected the company’s strategic, cloud Workforce Management (WFM) suite to increase the flexibility of staff planning and support complex, global customer service operations.With 139 million memberships in over 190 countries, California-based internet entertainment service Netflix has embarked on a new journey toward customer service planning in the cloud. Netflix will use Teleopti’s dynamic WFM solution to support, schedule and empower more than 5,700 customer representatives at contact centers across the globe. As Netflix continues to expand its worldwide footprint, with customer support spanning multiple time zones and numerous languages, the need arose to revolutionize its workforce scheduling and management processes.Fred Senerchia, Global Head of Workforce Management at Netflix remarked, “Teleopti provides a cloud solution that closely aligns with our business vision and goals for the future. As we continue to expand our CS footprint worldwide and grow our team of multi-skilled frontline representatives, it’s imperative that we have a workforce management software that solves for the increasing complexity of forecasting and scheduling agents across several different regions, time zones and languages. We believe Teleopti will meet those needs as we partner together on a global implementation of the software.”Netflix has selected Teleopti’s cloud-based Advanced WFM package providing features to meet key areas of need, including real-time monitoring and adaptivity, intuitive employee engagement tools and the ability to quickly scale up operations to meet business growth. Alongside a fully-supported deployment and post-implementation training to ensure WFM success, Netflix will have access to a test environment to continue optimization within their own realm of data.David Pahlman, President of Teleopti North America concluded, “Our WFM technology enables strong enterprises like Netflix to handle large-scale, complex operations while maintaining ease of use and adaptability. The goal of our cloud-based technology is to simplify business operations at a global level. We’re excited to welcome Netflix to our community of great customers.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.