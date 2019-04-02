Don’t Be That Guy is a comical and metaphorical approach to purchasing IBM.

The theme of this campaign is to break the status quo, when it comes to renewing with IBM - “If it ain’t broke, why fix it…” or “I’ve always renewed with IBM”

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, April 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- #DontBeThatGuy (APRIL 8TH 2019) - Origina is delighted to announce the release of our latest video campaign ‘Don’t Be That Guy’. ‘Don’t Be That Guy’ is a series of short videos that take both a comical and metaphorical approach to purchasing IBM software, and the maintenance cons that come along after your software purchase.The underlying theme with this campaign is to break the status quo, when it comes to renewing with IBM - “If it isn’t broke, why fix it…” or “I’ve always renewed with IBM”; With this quirky take we aim to enable those in the industry to realize there is more software support options out there, which are better quality and half the price. This campaign depicts that you don’t have to be tied into IBM’s lengthy and costly software support contracts, there are high quality alternatives at more than half the cost.To commemorate the launch of ‘Don’t Be That Guy’, we held a launch party at the Lighthouse Cinema, in Dublin. This launch party was the first live viewing of the campaign, and this helped to raise awareness of ‘Don’t Be That Guy’ amongst our clients and those in the industry.About Origina – Origina is the leading global independent third-party provider of IBM software support and maintenance. A big part of what we advocate in Origina is the promotion of choice by campaigning against lock-in practices that dominate the software industry. Origina’s CEO and founder, Tomás O’Leary is involved in http://www.repair.org and was one of the founding members of www.free-ict-europe.eu . The main objective of these non-profits is to secure the right of ownership and the freedom for consumers and businesses alike to freely choose their providers to trade, maintain and repair. Repair is a huge part to any business. That’s why the ICT law is critical and allows businesses the right to maintain and repair their products with whoever they wish.



