Comfort Keepers Central New Jersey Wins Quest For Excellence Award

I am so excited to share this award with my team members because I wouldn’t be here without all of their help and hard work!” — Stephanie Howe, Owner

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ++

Comfort Keepers Central New Jersey’s owner, Stephanie Howe, was recently recognized and awarded the Quest For Excellence Award by Comfort Keepers Franchising, Inc. This honorary recognition also included a trip to Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The Quest For Excellence Award acknowledges franchises that are top sales performers with revenue growth or those who deliver the greatest year after year revenue growth in a specific category. Howe stood amongst the top contenders receiving this incredible honor.

“It is such an honor to receive this recognition,” Howe said. “I am so excited to share this award with my team members because I wouldn’t be here without all of their help and hard work!”

Howe will be celebrating her 14 year anniversary owning several Comfort Keepers Central New Jersey locations including Toms River, Warren, Monroe, and Robbinsville. It is clear those 14 years have reigned successfully after delivering such incredible business in 2018 for which the award has been received.

Howe got into the business after a parent suffering from Multiple Sclerosis was admitted to a nursing home at the young age of 44 because of the lack of in-home care services at the time. After personally being diagnosed with the same disease at 26, it became her mission to find a way to deliver in-home care services that many families like her own needed.

Clearly, her passion led her down a successful path not only on the business side of things but also by helping so many families in need. Howe is an inspiration to so many women who aim to live successful but meaningful lives.

As part of Women’s History Month, it couldn’t be a more fitting time for Howe to receive the Quest For Excellence Award. She is making some major history of her own by leading the pack of Comfort Keepers franchises down a successful path.

“I take such pride in the services I provide for my clients,” Howe said. “And to be recognized for doing such work that fulfills me is an indescribable feeling!”

About Comfort Keepers Central New Jersey:

Comfort Keepers of Central NJ is a leading provider of in-home care and at home senior care services. Our expert caregivers provide customized care plans crafted to the individual recovery needs and daily living requirements for clients throughout Central New Jersey. These services focus on elevating the human spirit with meaningful companion care that accentuates independent living. The primary care services that our experienced caregivers - called Comfort Keepers - provide may include personal care, long term care, 24/7 around-the-clock care, and companionship care. We help older adults of retirement age and beyond, as well as other adults, live an independent, quality life in the safety and comfort of their home. Family members don't need to consider assisted living facilities, independent living communities or nursing homes, as their senior loved one can receive the personal care at home.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.