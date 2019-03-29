Cricket Magazine Titles Available on Apple News+

Content from all nine award-winning children's titles to be included among 300 premium digital magazines and newspapers on Apple News+

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media is pleased to announce that content from all nine award-winning children’s titles will be included among the 300 premium digital magazines and newspapers which are being offered on Apple News+, the new subscription service within the Apple News app.

Cricket Media's magazines have been entertaining, educating, and inspiring young minds for more than 40 years. The titles—Babybug, Ladybug, Click, Spider, Ask, Cricket, Cobblestone, Faces, and Muse—span the range from babies to teens, on topics from literature and art to science and technology. All Cricket magazines are ad-free, intended to help children develop literacy skills, and their knowledge of the world around them through engaging, entertaining, and educational stories, articles, games, cartoons, illustrations, craft ideas, and more.

Cricket Media is the world’s most awarded children’s magazine publisher, having won the Paul A. Witty Short Story Award from the International Reading Association more times than any other children’s magazine. Additionally, every one of the nine titles has been named a Parents’ Choice Gold Award winner for numerous years—among dozens of other awards. This makes them a perfect complement to the premium publications Apple News+ has curated for this new expanded selection.

“We’re delighted about this new partnership,” said Nina Zolt, Co-Chairman of Cricket Media. “With this unique platform, children will be able to enjoy a wide range of fiction and non-fiction stories from Cricket’s award-winning magazines, fully immersing themselves in the joy of reading while building their core literacy skills.”

Cricket Magazine content and articles will be showcased in richly designed layouts optimized for iPhone, iPad and Mac. To ensure safety, parents will be able to set content restrictions for News (in Screen Time settings for iOS, News preferences for macOS) in order to limit access to only the children’s magazine channels.

Apple News+ is available today in the US for $9.99 a month and in Canada for $12.99 a month. Customers can sign up for a free one-month trial, and the plan automatically renews after the trial ends. To sign up for Apple News+, customers must update to iOS 12.2 or macOS 10.14.4. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share one Apple News+ subscription. Apple News+ will be available in the UK and Australia later this year.

About Cricket Media

Cricket Media® is a global education company creating high-quality print and multi-media products for children, families, mentors, teachers, and partners that improve learning opportunities for everyone. Led by our nine award-winning children’s magazines and our customizable research-tested collaborative learning platform, we are committed to creating and supporting innovative learning experiences that help children safely explore and engage with their expanding world. For more information, visit cricketmedia.com.



