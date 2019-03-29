Bartlett Tree Experts donates $100,000 worth of tree and shrub care as part of DC's National Arboretum Day of Service

110 MEN AND WOMEN IN TREES AT NATIONAL ARBORETUM ON SATURDAY, MARCH 30, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, March 30, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 110 tree workers will participate in a Day of Service at the 446-acre National Arboretum in Washington D.C. The crews, from Bartlett Tree Experts , will perform a range of services to help maintain the health of the trees on the Arboretum’s expansive grounds, which are enjoyed by over 600,000 visitors each year. This is the third time that Bartlett Tree Experts has participated in the Day of Service with this year’s donated work valued at $100,000.Arboretum staff have worked closely with Bartlett to prioritize a range of projects. This includes pruning to improve the structural integrity of select mature trees, to help young trees develop a strong form, and to provide road clearance in some areas for vehicle traffic. The company will also assist with fertilization, selective removal of invasive plants and management of insect and disease problems.“We are very grateful to Bartlett Tree Experts for their continued support of the National Arboretum’s trees,” says Arboretum Director Dr. Richard Olsen. “Through long-standing membership on the Friends of the National Arboretum board, the company’s chairman, Robert Bartlett Jr., has assured the success of numerous donated work days, all of which contributed lasting value to the Arboretum’s collections.”This year, workers will address concerns in several areas of the Arboretum. Specimens in the Grove of State Trees will be fertilized to help improve soil and growing conditions. Pruning will occur in a number of areas including the Flowering Tree Walk and along Ellipse Road, as well as in the Maple and Conifer Collections. A stately white oak near the iconic National Capital Columns will receive some special care to control for damaging populations of ambrosia beetles as well as disease.According to the Arboretum’s Gardens Unit Leader Scott Aker, services like pruning are integral to maintaining tree health and safety. “Pruning trees is important to their overall health. By removing dead branches with clean cuts, trees are better able to heal. Pruning young trees for structural integrity reduces the risk of limbs twisting and breaking during storms.”Visitors to the Arboretum can observe the work day activities where it is safe to do so. Bartlett Tree Experts and Arboretum staff will be on hand to monitor the work sites and will answer questions.About Bartlett Tree ExpertsThe F.A. Bartlett Tree Expert Company was founded in 1907 by Francis A. Bartlett and is the world’s leading scientific tree and shrub care company. The organization’s current chairman, Robert A. Bartlett Jr., represents the third generation of Bartlett family management. Bartlett provides services in 32 U.S. states, Canada, Ireland and Great Britain. The Company provides species-specific tree care services including pruning, pest and disease management, fertilization and soil management, cabling and bracing, tree lightning protection systems and tree/stump removal as well as tree inventory and management plans. Its corporate offices are located in Stamford, Connecticut. To find out more, visit the company’s web site at www.bartlett.com or call 1-877-BARTLETT (227-8538).



