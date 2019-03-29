Google Has Updated Its Algorithm; How Is Your Site Coping?

CHELMSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a Tweet published on 13th March, Google Search Liaison confirmed what many marketers had been dreading; a broad core algorithm update. While Google updates their algorithm between 500-600 times per year, broad core algorithm updates are far more impactful.Following speculation regarding the name of the algorithm update, Google Search Liaison confirmed that the official name for the update is the ‘March 2019 Core Update’, which helped to settle marketers’ debates.They also stated that:“As with any update, some sites may note drops or gains. There’s nothing wrong with pages that may now perform less well. Instead, it’s that changes to our systems are benefiting pages that were previously under-rewarded…”With no specific fix, the same rule applies; “you must continue improving your content to drive more traffic to your site in order to boost your rankings.”While the update might not be as big as the 2018 Google Medic Update, some data suggests that it could be a rollback of said update, that came into play in on 1st August 2018. Despite this, other sources have suggested that the update focuses on aggressive spidering, neural matching, exact match anchor text, search intent and medical sites, which sparked the initial confusion.Absolute Digital Media are an award-winning digital marketing agency who are well versed in future proofing their clients' sites against Google Algorithm Updates. They have a team of experts who work in partnership with their analytics departments to track SERP volatility, market trends and much more. Get in touch with a member of their expert team on 0800 088 6000 or visit https://absolute.digital/ to find out how they can help you.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.