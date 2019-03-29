Cognitive Analytics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation And Opportunities Forecast To 2026

Cognitive Analytics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Global Cognitive Analytics market is expected to grow from $1.95 billion in 2017 to reach $40.25 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 39.9%. Big data analytics and rising volume of complex data are some of the key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as lack of awareness and complex analytical process are hampering the market. Rising adoption of cloud technology provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

Cognitive analytics allows business users to apply human-like intelligence to various tasks, such as identifying context from the text, audio and image. It utilizes varied advanced technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and Natural Language Processing (NLP). Cognitive analytics can be used to amplify knowledge sharing, providing fast access to highly relevant answers and insights on demand.

The fraud and risk management helps companies evaluate and simplify often ambiguous and uncertain data, and find the known & unknown risk indicators. By combining the data processing ability with learning capabilities, cognitive systems can detect deep hidden anomalies and patterns, which are almost impossible to detect with the traditional approaches. North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period due to the technological advancements and the early adoption of analytical solutions in this region.

Some of the key players in the Cognitive Analytics Market include Google, Oracle, SAS Institute, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Intel, Cisco Systems, HPE, Nuance Communications, Persado, Nokia, Sinequa, Ipsoft and Narrative Science.

Technologies Covered:

• Machine Learning

• Information Retrieval

• Automated Reasoning

• Natural Language Processing

• Other Technologies

Organization Sizes Covered:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Components Covered:

• Services

• Tools

Applications Covered:

• Supply Chain Management

• Customer Analysis and Personalization

• Sales and Marketing Management

• Fraud and Risk Management

• Asset Maintenance

• Other Applications

Deployment Models Covered:

• On-Demand

• On-Premises

End Users Covered:

• Media and Entertainment

• Energy and Utilities

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Government and Defense

• Transportation and Logistics

• Telecommunications and IT

• Other End users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

...

12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies

13 Company Profiling

13.1 Google

13.2 Oracle

13.3 SAS Institute

13.4 IBM

13.5 Amazon Web Services

13.6 Microsoft

13.7 Intel

13.8 Cisco Systems

13.9 HPE

13.10 Nuance Communications

13.11 Persado

13.12 Nokia

13.13 Sinequa

13.14 Ipsoft

13.15 Narrative Science

