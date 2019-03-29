High Content Screening (HCS) Software and Services Market Development, Current Market Situation and Future Outlook 2026

High Content Screening (HCS) Software and Services -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Description

Global High Content Screening (HCS) software and services Market is accounted for $520.24 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,380.95 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Growing developments in informatics solutions and imaging instruments, increasing focus on cell based research and rising government support on research & development for drug discovery processes are some of the key factors driving the market growth. However, factors such as lower implementation of HCS instruments, introduction of novel image analysis instruments and rapid growth of effective purification protocols are hindering the market.

High content screening (HCS) incorporates the effectiveness of high-throughput techniques with the capacity of cellular imaging to accumulate quantitative data from complex biological systems. This technology is integrated into all aspects of contemporary drug discovery which includes, primary compound screening, post-primary screening which is capable of supporting structure–activity relationships, and early evaluation of ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion)/toxicity properties and complex multivariate drug profiling.

Based on product, Instruments segment commanded the largest market share owing to high prices of HCS instruments and growth in advanced automation techniques. Furthermore, cell imaging and analysis systems sub-segment of HCS market is projected to grow with maximum revenue and anticipated to dominate the global market over the forecast period. In terms of geography, North America is expected to generate highest revenue due to high R&D expenditure, existence of major pharmaceutical market players and increasing government support are some of factors driving the HCS market in this region.

Some of the key players in the High Content Screening (HCS) Software and Services market are Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Perkinelmer, Inc., Biotek Instruments, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Merck Millipore, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Tecan Group Ltd, Sysmex Corporation, Olympus Corporation and Thorlabs.

Application Covered:

• Compound Profiling

• Toxicity Studies

• Primary and Secondary Screening

• Target Identification and Validation

• Other Applications

Product Covered:

• Services

• Consumables

• Accessories

• Instruments

• Software

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3068723-high-content-screening-hcs-software-and-services-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

End User Covered:

• Contract Research Organizations

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic and Government Institutes

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

...

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Danaher Corporation

10.2 GE Healthcare

10.3 Perkinelmer, Inc.

10.4 Biotek Instruments, Inc.

10.5 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

10.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

10.8 Merck Millipore

10.9 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.10 Tecan Group Ltd.

10.11 Sysmex Corporation

10.12 Olympus Corporation

10.13 Thorlabs

Continued...

