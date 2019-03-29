Preferred Resume Group Reaches Milestone of Completing 2000 Resumes Since Launching

Wall Street and Finance Executive Resume Writing Specialist boast completion of 2000 resumes.

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Preferred Resume Group (PRG), launched in 2007, has recently completed their 2000th resume, a personal goal, and achievement for this independently owned and operated executive resume writing company that specializes in working with those in the financial industry. Predominately servicing the senior professional with at least 12 to 15 years of experience and at the Managing Director level, many of the 2000 resumes written have been for repeat clients and their referrals.An idea originated from what was perceived to be a void in resume writers who had hands-on experience in the finance industry, comprehensively understood the business and lingo and was able to connect with the job seeker through the commonalities of the industry.Like most businesses, resume writing also goes through cycles with the usual onslaught right after the new year, as well as Labor Day. Most job seekers realize they should be ready to jump on an opportunity if presented once bonuses are received, business plans defined, and there is active movement on the street."Many job seekers do not realize how the internet and technology have changed the job search/recruiting and hiring process," says the owner. Today resumes and associated documents, including LinkedIn profiles, must be search engine optimized (SEO), and not only include industry-related keywords but exclude keywords deemed overused and ineffective. The resume and cover letter most often get scanned by an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), which concludes if the candidate is a suitable match to the job posting they applied. This process brings with it many challenges that most job seekers are unaware of, including the improper use of acronyms, hard-to-read fonts and special characters, which are eliminated with the use of an ASCII-Plain Text document.Without a well written and results quantified document with a strong profile, defined expertise, in addition to appropriate branding, the job seeker is going to find themselves confused and frustrated as to why their applications are not getting responses and are going to the infamous "black hole."As technology continues to evolve and artificial intelligence becomes more viable in identifying talent, the competition among job seekers will also heighten and increase the need for resume writing services that are informed, competent and client-centric will continue. However, there is a shining light - the process is slowing beginning to recognize the more experienced senior leaders, once considered to be past their prime, to now be the ideal job candidate.To learn more about Mary DeLuca, CRSFS, CRSBD, CPRW, and Preferred Resume Group, please visit https://www.preferredresumegroup.com . and https://www.linkedin.com/in/marydeluca/



