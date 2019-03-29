Global Drone Data Services Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts 2019 To 2025
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Drone Data Services – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database.
PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Data Services Market 2019
Description:
Drone Data Services is a new way use drone to monitor, investigate and collect information.
Drone Data Services has become a new industry, play an irreplaceable role in electric power supervision, agricultural plant protection, topography, fire safety, and other industries applications .
In 2018, the global Drone Data Services market size was 220 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8190 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 57.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Drone Data Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drone Data Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
PrecisionHawk
DroneDeploy
DroneCloud
4DMapper
Sentera
Pix4D
Skycatch
Dronifi
Airware
Agribotix
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mapping & Surveying
Photogrammetry
3D Modeling
Market segment by Application, split into
Real Estate & Construction
Agriculture
Mining
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Drone Data Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Mapping & Surveying
1.4.3 Photogrammetry
1.4.4 3D Modeling
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drone Data Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Real Estate & Construction
1.5.3 Agriculture
1.5.4 Mining
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Drone Data Services Market Size
2.2 Drone Data Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Drone Data Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Drone Data Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 PrecisionHawk
12.1.1 PrecisionHawk Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Drone Data Services Introduction
12.1.4 PrecisionHawk Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 PrecisionHawk Recent Development
12.2 DroneDeploy
12.2.1 DroneDeploy Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Drone Data Services Introduction
12.2.4 DroneDeploy Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 DroneDeploy Recent Development
12.3 DroneCloud
12.3.1 DroneCloud Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Drone Data Services Introduction
12.3.4 DroneCloud Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 DroneCloud Recent Development
12.4 4DMapper
12.4.1 4DMapper Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Drone Data Services Introduction
12.4.4 4DMapper Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 4DMapper Recent Development
12.5 Sentera
12.5.1 Sentera Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Drone Data Services Introduction
12.5.4 Sentera Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sentera Recent Development
12.6 Pix4D
12.6.1 Pix4D Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Drone Data Services Introduction
12.6.4 Pix4D Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Pix4D Recent Development
12.7 Skycatch
12.7.1 Skycatch Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Drone Data Services Introduction
12.7.4 Skycatch Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Skycatch Recent Development
12.8 Dronifi
12.8.1 Dronifi Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Drone Data Services Introduction
12.8.4 Dronifi Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Dronifi Recent Development
12.9 Airware
12.9.1 Airware Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Drone Data Services Introduction
12.9.4 Airware Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Airware Recent Development
12.10 Agribotix
12.10.1 Agribotix Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Drone Data Services Introduction
12.10.4 Agribotix Revenue in Drone Data Services Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Agribotix Recent Development
Continued…..
